Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Ladakh, epicentre in Kargil

There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday, officials said. There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage. According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 3.48 pm and its epicentre was Kargil. The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 33.41 degrees and longitude of 76.70 degrees, it said. Subsequently, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred after 15 minutes jolting Jammu and Kashmir.

