An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at 6:45 pm as per officials.

The Epicentre of the earthquake is said to be Afghanistan-Tajikstan Border, 71.20°E 36.55°N. The depth of the earthquake was 216 km.

Earlier this week, another earthquake of 5.3 magnitude had hit Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Tremors were felt around 7.07 pm.