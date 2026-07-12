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Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Bay of Bengal, triggers tremors in Andhra Pradesh coast of Vishakhapatanam

According to INCOIS, the epicentre was in the Bay of Bengal, roughly 225 km off the coast of Kakinada at a depth of 10 km.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 11:28 AM IST

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Bay of Bengal, triggers tremors in Andhra Pradesh coast of Vishakhapatanam
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A mild 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit the Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning, with tremors felt across several areas of Andhra Pradesh.

The quake struck at 5:05:46 am IST. According to INCOIS, the epicentre was in the Bay of Bengal, roughly 225 km off the coast of Kakinada at a depth of 10 km. The coordinates were recorded at latitude 16.805°N and longitude 84.381°E.

Tremors felt in Andhra Pradesh coast of Vishakhapatanam

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Bay of Bengal, triggers tremors in Andhra Pradesh coast of Vishakhapatanam. 

No injuries or property damage have been reported so far.

According to an official statement, the 4.5-magnitude earthquake led to mild tremors in parts of Visakhapatnam. Authorities confirmed there were no reports of casualties, property damage, or other losses. The statement also noted that the tremors were minor and residents did not panic.

(This is a developing story)

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