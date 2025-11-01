Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes Leh, second major tremor in three weeks

The news comes roughly two weeks after another earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale had struck Leh, according to the NCS. That quake had also originated at a shallow depth of 10 km. Tremors were felt across Leh as well as adjoining regions.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Leh on Saturday (November 1), the National Center for Seismology or the NCS said. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km below the Earth's surface. "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 01/11/2025 17:42:26 IST, Lat: 36.69 N, Long: 75.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS said in a post on the social media platform X. No reports of injuries or casualties have surfaced so far.

Impact of shallow quakes

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deeper ones. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger shaking of the ground and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

Another recent quake in Leh

The news comes roughly two weeks after an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale had struck Leh, according to the NCS. That quake had also originated at a shallow depth of 10 km. Tremors were felt across Leh as well as adjoining regions. No casualties or injuries were reported due to the quake. "Preliminary assessments indicate no loss of life or structural damage. The situation remains under control,” an official from the district disaster management unit had said at the time.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).