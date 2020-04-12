Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Delhi-NCR

People of Delhi-NCR were shocked by a moderate earthquake on Sunday evening. Tremors were felt in the adjoining regions as well.

As per initial reports, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.5 on Ritcher scale and it hit the national capital at around 5:45 PM.

No casualties or damage to property has been reported so far.

According to reports, tremors were felt in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram and several adjoining areas of the national capital, forcing people to step out of their homes.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. DETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE Down pointing backhand index. Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi," tweeted Satyanarayan Pradhan, the DG of National Disaster Response Force.

#earthquake So far no damages reported across NCR and nearby https://t.co/EA7XWbhKEO — ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्यनारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯ ପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) April 12, 2020

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)