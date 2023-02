Representational Image

An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale struck Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck Dhar, about 151 km southwest of Indore around 1 pm.

The earthquake’s epicentre was at a depth of 10 kms beneath the earth’s surface, the agency said.More details are awaited.

