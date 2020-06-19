Trending#

Earthquake of 2.3 magnitude hits Haryana

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property.


ANI

ANI

Jun 19, 2020, 08:11 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale, hit 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak, Haryana on Friday morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.3, Occurred on 19-06-2020, 05:37:40 IST, Latitude: 28.84 and Longitude: 76.75, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 15km ESE of Rohtak, Haryana," National Centre for Seismology stated.

Further details are awaited. 