Earthquake of 2.3 magnitude hits Haryana
There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property.
An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale, hit 15 km east-southeast of Rohtak, Haryana on Friday morning.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.3, Occurred on 19-06-2020, 05:37:40 IST, Latitude: 28.84 and Longitude: 76.75, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 15km ESE of Rohtak, Haryana," National Centre for Seismology stated.
Further details are awaited.