Earthquake: Strong tremors reported in Kolkata as magnitude 5.9 quake hits Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale struck neighbouring Myanmar on Tuesday (February 3), with strong tremors felt in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal, news reports said. The quake had struck 70 miles east of Akyab city in Myanmar, according to data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Shaking was also reported from Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka and other parts of the country.

The quake had occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers or 6.21 miles, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. This marks the third felt earthquake in Myanmar in the last 71 hours, as per the EMSC. There are no reports of any damage or casualties from the affected regions so far.

In Kolkata, residents reported that the ground shook around 6:07 pm as people rushed of buildings amid panic. Several people took to social media to share their experience of the earthquake. "Earthquake in Kolkata? Did anyone else feel it?" one user wrote. Myanmar notably lies in a highly-active seismic zone, particularly along the Sagaing Fault.

The news comes a day after an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had hit the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. That quake took place around 3:30 am on Monday, according to a statement from the National Center of Seismology (NCS). The depth of the quake was 10 kms, as per the NCS data.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated).