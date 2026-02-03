Earthquake: Strong tremors reported in Kolkata as magnitude 5.9 quake hits Myanmar
Delhi govt plans to build new bridge over Yamuna river to ease traffic congestion
Who is Yumnam Khemchand Singh? Know about BJP leader, who will become next Manipur CM, will he end political uncertainty?
Rajpal Yadav in legal trouble: Delhi High Court orders comedian to surrender in cheque bounce cases, details inside
Veteran music composer SP Venkatesh passes away at 70 due to cardiac arrest; gave many hit songs for Mammootty, Mohanlal
T20I World Cup 2026: How many Indian-origin players will feature in ICC marquee event?
'Urged immediate action': India condemns vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Australia's Melbourne
Meet Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law, built his mother's sewing business into India's largest garment maker, net worth is Rs 28000 crore
Mumbai to Pune in just 48 minutes? Rail Minister Vaishnaw says high-speed corridor to cut travel time 'drastically'
Chappell Roan breaks silence on backlash over topless look at Grammys 2026: 'Don't think this is that outrageous'
INDIA
The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers or 6.21 miles, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. This marks the third felt earthquake in Myanmar in the last 71 hours, as per EMSC.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale struck neighbouring Myanmar on Tuesday (February 3), with strong tremors felt in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal, news reports said. The quake had struck 70 miles east of Akyab city in Myanmar, according to data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Shaking was also reported from Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka and other parts of the country.
The quake had occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers or 6.21 miles, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. This marks the third felt earthquake in Myanmar in the last 71 hours, as per the EMSC. There are no reports of any damage or casualties from the affected regions so far.
In Kolkata, residents reported that the ground shook around 6:07 pm as people rushed of buildings amid panic. Several people took to social media to share their experience of the earthquake. "Earthquake in Kolkata? Did anyone else feel it?" one user wrote. Myanmar notably lies in a highly-active seismic zone, particularly along the Sagaing Fault.
The news comes a day after an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had hit the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. That quake took place around 3:30 am on Monday, according to a statement from the National Center of Seismology (NCS). The depth of the quake was 10 kms, as per the NCS data.
(This is a breaking news story and will be updated).