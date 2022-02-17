Search icon
Earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Katra

National Center for Seismology informed that the quake took place at a depth of 5 kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 17, 2022, 07:30 AM IST

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the Katra area in Reasi district in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning. National Center for Seismology (NCS), a nodal agency of the Government for monitoring earthquakes, informed that the quake took place at a depth of five kilometres and about 84 kilometres East of Katra. There were two earthquakes in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday as well.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 17-02-2022, 03:02:45 IST, Lat: 33.08 and Long: 75.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 84 km East of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS. More details are awaited.

