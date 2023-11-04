Earthquake: At least 70 killed in Nepal, strong tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Patna

Notably, Jajarkot and Rukum West are the most quake-affected areas in Nepal. The death toll is expected to rise further.

Earthquake in Nepal: At least 70 people have been killed, as per the latest update, after a massive 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal in the late hours of Friday, informed officials.

DSP of Rukum West- Namraj Bhattarai, confirmed in a telephone conversation with ANI, that 28 people have been recorded dead as per the data collected till 3:30 am (local time).

While DSP of Jajarkot Santosh Rokka informed that 20 people have been confirmed dead in the earthquake.

Notably, Jajarkot and Rukum West are the most quake-affected areas in Nepal. The death toll is expected to rise further.

The complete details of the damage will be available only after sunrise, the police officials said.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed grief over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake.

"Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured," Nepal PMO posted on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter Scale was recorded at 6.4 and the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km.

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in several districts of Northern India including, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.