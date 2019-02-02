Earthquake jolts several Pakistan cities, tremors felt in North India

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan Saturday, tremors of which were felt in several parts of North India, including the national capital, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.The NCS, an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, initially said the epicentre of the quake was in Pakistan, but later revised it to the Hindukush region in Afghanistan. It occurred at 5:34 PM.There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property, they said.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the epicentre of the quake was Hindu Kush, a mountain range that stretches near the Afghan-Pakistan border -- from central Afghanistan to northern Pakistan.

The earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale took place at a depth of 208 kilometres in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan, it said. The tremors were felt in various cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Kohat, Swat, Mianwali and Sargodha, the Dawn News reported.

Earlier in the day, a mild tremor was also felt in Karachi at 7:38 am. According to the Met department, it was recorded at a 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale.