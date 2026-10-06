Earthquake in Uttarakhand: 4.9-magnitude quake hits Chamoli, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Chamoli, Uttarakhand, with tremors felt across Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Check epicentre, depth and latest updates.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday night, with tremors felt across Delhi-NCR. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the quake, while reports said there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

Earthquake in Chamoli

The NCS said an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Chamoli in Uttarakhand at 10:22 pm IST. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 13 km, with its epicentre located at 30.103°N latitude and 79.561°E longitude. According to the BhooKamp app data, the epicentre was located about 50 km South of Joshimath, Uttarakhand, India. The intensity map shows the tremor was felt across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Ladakh, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, with maximum intensity around the Chamoli region.

EQ of M: 4.9, On: 06/10/2026 22:23:13 IST, Lat: 30.103 N, Long: 79.561 E, Depth: 13 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/58BGGnvY1V — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 6, 2026

Further details regarding any damage or casualties are awaited.

Chamoli's history of earthquakes

The latest tremor comes amid continued seismic activity in the Himalayan region, which is considered earthquake-prone due to its geological setting. Chamoli and the wider Uttarakhand region have a history of significant seismic activity.

The region was hit by a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Chamoli on March 29, 1999, which claimed about 100 lives and left around 100,000 people homeless, according to the National Information Centre of Earthquake Engineering (NICEE) at IIT Kanpur. Earlier, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the Garhwal Himalayas in 1991, affecting Uttarkashi, Tehri and Chamoli districts and killing 768 people, according to NICEE. The Press Information Bureau has also noted that the Garhwal Himalaya has experienced major earthquakes, including the 1991 Uttarkashi earthquake, 1999 Chamoli earthquake and 2017 Rudraprayag earthquake, highlighting the region's seismic vulnerability.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Assam’s Nagaon district in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 4:23:47 am IST at a depth of 33 kilometres, the NCS said in a post on X.The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 26.428 North and longitude 93.060 East, according to the NCS.

(With ANI inputs)