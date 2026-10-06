FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The Traitors Telugu trailer: From Chinmayi Sripada to Harsha Vardhan, meet the 20 contestants of Teja Sajja show

The Traitors Telugu trailer: Meet the 20 contestants of Teja Sajja show

Rise and Fall 2: Kajal Raghwani opens up on her suicide attempt; was Khesari Lal Yadav the reason?

Rise and Fall 2: Kajal Raghwani opens up on her suicide attempt

Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missing in 1st T20I vs West Indies? Know real reason

Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missing in 1st T20I vs West Indies? Know real reason

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Earthquake in Uttarakhand: 4.9-magnitude quake hits Chamoli, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Chamoli, Uttarakhand, with tremors felt across Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Check epicentre, depth and latest updates.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 11:22 PM IST

Earthquake in Uttarakhand: 4.9-magnitude quake hits Chamoli, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR
Earthquake in Uttarakhand: 4.9-magnitude quake hits Chamoli, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR (representative image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday night, with tremors felt across Delhi-NCR. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed the quake, while reports said there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

 Earthquake in Chamoli

The NCS said an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Chamoli in Uttarakhand at 10:22 pm IST. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 13 km, with its epicentre located at 30.103°N latitude and 79.561°E longitude. According to the BhooKamp app data, the epicentre was located about 50 km South of Joshimath, Uttarakhand, India. The intensity map shows the tremor was felt across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, parts of Ladakh, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh, with maximum intensity around the Chamoli region.

Further details regarding any damage or casualties are awaited.

Chamoli's history of earthquakes

The latest tremor comes amid continued seismic activity in the Himalayan region, which is considered earthquake-prone due to its geological setting. Chamoli and the wider Uttarakhand region have a history of significant seismic activity. 

The region was hit by a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Chamoli on March 29, 1999, which claimed about 100 lives and left around 100,000 people homeless, according to the National Information Centre of Earthquake Engineering (NICEE) at IIT Kanpur. Earlier, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the Garhwal Himalayas in 1991, affecting Uttarkashi, Tehri and Chamoli districts and killing 768 people, according to NICEE. The Press Information Bureau has also noted that the Garhwal Himalaya has experienced major earthquakes, including the 1991 Uttarkashi earthquake, 1999 Chamoli earthquake and 2017 Rudraprayag earthquake, highlighting the region's seismic vulnerability.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Assam’s Nagaon district in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 4:23:47 am IST at a depth of 33 kilometres, the NCS said in a post on X.The epicentre of the earthquake was located at latitude 26.428 North and longitude 93.060 East, according to the NCS.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Arvind Kejriwal attacks CBI raid at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's camp office, alleges BJP ‘frustration’ ahead of polls
Arvind Kejriwal attacks CBI raid at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's camp office
Earthquake in Uttarakhand: 4.9-magnitude quake hits Chamoli, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR
4.9-magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR
Why ECI rejected Rahul Gandhi-led MPs’ request to meet at Parliament Annexe
Why ECI rejected Rahul Gandhi-led MPs’ request to meet at Parliament Annexe
Captain Smit Machchhar health update: Indian pilot making steady progress, says Embassy in UAE
Captain Smit Machchhar health update: Indian pilot making steady progress
Drishyam 3 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 200 crore mark in India
Drishyam 3 box office day 5: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 200 crore in India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement