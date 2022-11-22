4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil, no damage reported

Tremors shook up Kargil as a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Ladakh at 10:05 am on Tuesday, with no significant damage reported yet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 22-11-2022, 10:05:52 IST, Lat: 36.27 & Long: 76.26, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 191km N of Kargil, Laddakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Py0tH1jlhn@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Ravi_MoES @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/Bm1xhWG1lC — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 22, 2022

The National Centre for Seismology sent an alert for the earthquake in Ladakh, announcing that the tremors were of 4.3 magnitude. According to the seismology department, the earthquake was reported at around 10:05 am on Tuesday, November 22.

In its tweet, the agency wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 22-11-2022, 10:05:52 IST, Lat: 36.27 & Long: 76.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 191km N of Kargil, Laddakh, India."

Earlier this month, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and other northern states in India were also rocked by strong earthquakes which had originated from neighbouring country Nepal.

