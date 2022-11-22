Headlines

Ajay Devgn pens hilarious birthday wish for Akshay Kumar: 'Kabhi helicopter se latak ke, kabhi coal mine mein ghuske...'

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh's Kargil, no damage reported

Tremors shook up Kargil as a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Ladakh at 10:05 am on Tuesday, with no significant damage reported yet.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

The wave of earthquakes in India continues as an earthquake was reported in Ladhak's Kargil city on Tuesday. The magnitude of the earthquake was around 4.3 and no damage from the tremors has been reported yet in the city.

 

The National Centre for Seismology sent an alert for the earthquake in Ladakh, announcing that the tremors were of 4.3 magnitude. According to the seismology department, the earthquake was reported at around 10:05 am on Tuesday, November 22.

In its tweet, the agency wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 22-11-2022, 10:05:52 IST, Lat: 36.27 & Long: 76.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 191km N of Kargil, Laddakh, India."

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake rattled the Solomon Islands on Tuesday afternoon, overturning tables and sending people racing for higher ground. There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries. An initial tsunami warning was withdrawn after the threat passed.

Government spokesperson George Herming said he was in his office on the second floor of a building in the capital, Honiara when the quake rocked the city. He said he crawled underneath his table.

Earlier this month, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and other northern states in India were also rocked by strong earthquakes which had originated from neighbouring country Nepal.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | After Indonesia, 2 massive earthquakes in 30 minutes rock Soloman Islands

