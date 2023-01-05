Earthquake in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad

Earthquake in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad (File)

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon etc. According to early reports, the earthquake tremors were also felt in Afghanistan, Pakistan and other parts of Northern India. This is the second time in a week Delhi-NCR experienced tremors. The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan around 7:55 pm.

According to NCS, the magnitude of the quake was 5.9 on the Richter scale. It struck Afghanistan's Fayzabad.

The quake hit at a depth of 200 kms below the earth's surface.

The tremors hit Delhi around 8 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information," NCS tweeted.

Social media users informed that the quake was also felt in Pakistan's Lahore and Islamabad.

"MASSIVE Earthquake in Islamabad! I was busy being interviewed by a channel that I didn't even realize the massive jolt. Prayers for everyone's safety & well being! Allah sab ki hifazat karay! Amen!," a user tweeted.

On Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi and NCR.

The quake was epicentred in the North Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar. It struck at 1:19 am on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," said the National Center for Seismology.

On November 12, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit Nepal. Tremors were experienced in Delhi as well.