Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Earthquake in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad

Earthquake in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon: Social media users informed that the quake was also felt in Pakistan's Lahore and Islamabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

Earthquake in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad
Earthquake in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad (File)

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon etc. According to early reports, the earthquake tremors were also felt in Afghanistan, Pakistan and other parts of Northern India. This is the second time in a week Delhi-NCR experienced tremors. The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan around 7:55 pm.

According to NCS, the magnitude of the quake was 5.9 on the Richter scale. It struck Afghanistan's Fayzabad.

The quake hit at a depth of 200 kms below the earth's surface.

The tremors hit Delhi around 8 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information," NCS tweeted. 

Social media users informed that the quake was also felt in Pakistan's Lahore and Islamabad.

"MASSIVE Earthquake in Islamabad! I was busy being interviewed by a channel that I didn't even realize the massive jolt. Prayers for everyone's safety & well being! Allah sab ki hifazat karay! Amen!," a user tweeted.

On Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Delhi and NCR.

The quake was epicentred in the North Northwest of Haryana's Jhajjar. It struck at 1:19 am on Sunday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," said the National Center for Seismology.

On November 12, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit Nepal. Tremors were experienced in Delhi as well.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Yearender 2022: The Kashmir Files, Darlings, Doctor G: Social dramas that entertained and surprised audience
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Have a hawk eye? Spot the hidden snake in this optical illusion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.