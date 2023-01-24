What causes an earthquake? Here's why Delhi-NCR is vulnerable to earthquakes

Tuesday afternoon, earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and the NCR region. According to National Center for Seismology's (NCS) early data, the earthquake's magnitude was 5.8, and that its epicenter was in Nepal. More than 300 kilometres from Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres and was 63 kilometres to the northwest of the Jumla district. As of right now, there is no evidence of any damages.

What is an earthquake?

An earthquake is a severe shaking of the Earth's ground. The Earth's crust moves, which causes trembling to occur. From space, the Earth appears to be a stable planet, but underneath, it is actually quite dynamic. An earthquake is brought on when two blocks of the earth suddenly slide past each other.

They move along a fault or fault plane, which is a surface. The earthquake's starting point, known as the hypocenter, is located beneath the Earth's surface, while the epicenter is located directly above it.

Why is the Delhi-NCR region earthquake-prone?

Delhi is located on three active seismic fault lines: the Sohna, Mathura, and Delhi-Moradabad fault lines. However, because Gurgaon is located on no fewer than seven fault lines, it is the most hazardous area of the Delhi-National Capital Region.

The Bureau of Indian Standards classified the entire country into four separate categories based on a macro seismic zoning map, with Zone V (high intensity) to Zone II (low intensity) as the thresholds for severity (low intensity). The Delhi-Mumbai-Area is a part of Zone IV. Zone II has the least seismic activity, whereas Zone V has the most. Zones IV and V are referred to as "severe" and "extremely severe," respectively.

Delhi-National Capital Region's most vulnerable areas

A Ministry of Earth Sciences study on the "seismic hazard microzonation" of Delhi found that the Yamuna and its flood plain, along with densely inhabited housing complexes in east Delhi, would be among the areas most severely affected by an earthquake. The districts along the Yamuna are at greater risk than the Lutyens' zone, which is home to the Indian Parliament, important departments, and the residential areas of India's most notable citizens.