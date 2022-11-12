Search icon
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors felt in eastern Uttarakhand, Bareilly, parts of Rajasthan

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Earthquake felt in Delhi and NCR today, here are some cities that felt the tremors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 08:57 PM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 felt in Delhi, today around 7.57 pm. Apart from national capital, Delhi, several areas including, Delhi-NCR region, Moradabad, Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh, areas in eastern Uttrakhand and parts of Rajasthan experienced the shakes. The tremors were felt in Uttarakhand in regions including Pithoragarh, Munsiyari, and Gangolihat. "The earthquake's epicentre was 3 kilometres from Silanga, Nepal, and 10 kilometres deep. India, China, and Nepal are the nations that are impacted "Disaster management officer for Pithoragarh, BS Mahar, informed PTI.

According to authorities, the exact time of the earthquake has been reported 19.57.06 Indian Standard Time. Dipayal in Nepal's Dhoti district was the epicentre of the earthquake. The earthquake struck 10 kilometres below the surface of the earth. A portion of northern India was also affected by the earthquake.

Areas that felt the jolts in Delhi- NCR

Earthquake tremors were hit in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and other areas of the National Capital Region (NCR).

This is the second time in a week that tremors have been felt. Only a few days prior, numerous Indian states, including Delhi-NCR, felt significant midnight shakes. The earthquake's epicentre was in Nepal, and its magnitude was 6.3. The earthquake caused 7 deaths in a city in Nepal. Over the past few days, there have been several earthquakes in Nepal.

 

 

(With input from PTI)

