Delhi and its adjoining areas, including Delhi, and Gurugram woke up to an earthquake early Monday morning, with tremors measuring 4.3 in magnitude. The region frequently experiences seismic activity, with earthquakes occurring every few months. But what makes this area so prone to tremors?

Understanding Earthquakes and Their Causes

Earthquakes occur due to movements in the Earth's tectonic plates. These plates lie beneath the Earth's outermost layer, known as the crust. When two blocks of the Earth's surface shift against each other, the resulting energy release causes an earthquake.

The origin point of an earthquake, located beneath the Earth's crust, is called the "focus." The nearest surface point above the focus is known as the "epicenter." Once energy is released at the focus, seismic waves spread outward, causing the ground to shake.



Why Delhi-NCR and Northern India Are Earthquake-Prone

The Himalayas, the youngest mountain range in the world, play a crucial role in the region's seismic activity. The Indian tectonic plate continues to push against the Nepalese plate, a process that led to the formation of the Himalayas. This collision zone, spanning northern India and Nepal, remains highly active, making both regions susceptible to frequent earthquakes.



India’s Seismic Zones and Earthquake Risk

According to government data, nearly 59% of India's landmass is vulnerable to earthquakes of varying intensities. The country is divided into four seismic zones based on earthquake risk:

Zone V (11%) – Most active region

Zone IV (18%) – High risk (includes Delhi-NCR)

Zone III (30%) – Moderate risk

Zone II (41%) – Least active

Delhi-NCR falls under Zone IV, indicating a significant risk of strong tremors. The combination of tectonic activity and the region's geographical location makes it prone to frequent seismic disturbances.