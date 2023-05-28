Mild tremors felt in Delhi NCR, Jammu-Kashmir after 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan

Mild earthquake tremors in Delhi NCR

An earthquake hit Afghanistan after which mild tremors were felt in Delhi and other NCR cities such as Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. The tremors were also felt strongly in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as other northern states.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred 70 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, at around 10.19 am: EMSC



Tremors were also felt in Srinagar and Poonch in J&K. May 28, 2023

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hit Afghanistan at around 11:30 am on May 28, and the tremors were felt in neighbouring countries Pakistan and India. The impact of the earthquake was felt in Lahore, Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, northern states of India such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and the capital Delhi reported mild tremors, with many netizens taking to social media. It is expected that the tremors felt in Delhi were lower than magnitude 3 on the Richter scale.

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Pakistan, showing a magnitude of 6.3 on the scale, with no damage to property or loss of life reported yet.