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Earthquake hits Hingoli-Nanded area of Maharashtra amid heavy rain

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Earthquake hits Hingoli-Nanded area of Maharashtra amid heavy rain

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in parts of Maharashtra's Marathwada region during the early hours of Thursday.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 09:02 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Earthquake hits Hingoli-Nanded area of Maharashtra amid heavy rain
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People in Maharashtra's Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani districts felt earthquake tremors in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. According to the official, the tremors were recorded between 1.37 am and 3.23 am.

Magnitude Ranged Between 3.6 And 4.6

The official said the earthquakes measured between 3.6 and 4.6 on the Richter scale. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

(With inputs from PTI)

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