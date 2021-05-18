Early symptoms, causes of black fungus or mucormycosis: Things to watch out for

India is not only battling the second wave of the coronavirus but also a big spurt in cases of aggressive, a hard-to-treat fungal infection called black fungus or Mucormycosis. So far, Gujarat has reported over 100 confirmed cases of black fungus, Surat reported 40, Maharashtra reported 52 deaths, and so on.

Apart from this, several other states have also seen a rise in the number of cases due to this rare but dangerous fungal infection.

What is Mucormycosis? Which part of the body does it affect?

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus or zygomycosis, is caused by a group of mold called mucormycetes.

These fungi live in the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles, or rotten wood, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fungal infection is caused by a group of molds called 'mucromycetes'. These molds live throughout the environment. Mucormycosis mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body's ability to fight germs and sickness.

What are the symptoms of Mucormycosis?

According to experts, Mucormycosis can be very dangerous if left untreated. Here are some symptoms of the same.

Headache Facial pain Nasal congestion Loss of vision or pain in the eyes Swelling in cheeks and eyes Black crusts in the nose Coughing Bloody vomits Altered mental status

What is the treatment for Mucormycosis?

An anti-fungal intravenous injection which costs Rs 3,500 a dose and has to be administered every day for up to eight weeks is the only drug effective against the disease.

The Drug Controller General of India, in March this year, approved Mumbai-based bio-pharmaceutical firm Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited to use anti-fungal medication -- Liposomal Amphotericin B or LAmB -- as a medical intervention in patients of Mucormycosis.