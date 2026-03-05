FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Jaishankar speaks with Iranian foreign minister Araghchi amid Middle East conflict

Earlier in the day, India offered condolences to Iran on the death of its longtime leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes on Saturday. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi and signed a condolences book.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 07:06 PM IST

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said he had held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi amid a widening conflict in the Middle East. Jaishankar spoke with the Iranian foreign minister over the phone in the afternoon. Confirming the development, Jaishankar wrote on X: "Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this afternoon". The phone call comes as the conflict between the United States and Iran continues to spiral, with Tehran striking locations in several countries across the Middle East.

Earlier in the day, India offered condolences to Iran on the death of its longtime Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes on Saturday (February 28). Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi and signed a condolences book on behalf of the Indian government. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also released a picture of the foreign secretary's meeting with the Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali.

India has called for dialogue and diplomacy to end the deadly US-Iran conflict, and stressed the need to secure the interests of nearly 10 million Indians living in the Gulf region.

