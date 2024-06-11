EAM S Jaishankar in Modi 3.0 government: Border stability with China, cross-border terror solution with Pakistan

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star did 25 films, all hit, was shot dead on set, murder was never solved, even his superstar brother couldn't...

Akash Ambani once raised his voice, Mukesh Ambani heard him and asked him to…

Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's fiancé, has ties to Salman, Ranbir; earlier dated Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter'

NEET UG 2024 entrance exam, counselling cancellation: Latest UPDATES students must know

Latest affordable home decor on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star did 25 films, all hit, was shot dead on set, murder was never solved, even his superstar brother couldn't...

Akash Ambani once raised his voice, Mukesh Ambani heard him and asked him to…

Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's fiancé, has ties to Salman, Ranbir; earlier dated Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter'

Karonda vs Cranberry: Which is healthier?

7 hard-hitting moments from Kota Factory 3 trailer

Countries with zero Indian population

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Reasi Bus Terrorist Attack: How It Happened And Who Is Behind It?

RSS Chief's Big Statement On Manipur Violence, Says Need To Resolve It On Priority

This star did 25 films, all hit, was shot dead on set, murder was never solved, even his superstar brother couldn't...

Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's fiancé, has ties to Salman, Ranbir; earlier dated Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter'

Meet actress who earns Rs 8 crore for just sitting in a chair, worked with Amitabh, Aamir, then became item girl, now...

HomeIndia

India

EAM S Jaishankar in Modi 3.0 government: Border stability with China, cross-border terror solution with Pakistan

Ahead of assuming charge on Tuesday after being sworn in as the country's foreign minister for the second time on Sunday, S Jaishankar noted that both China and Pakistan present unique challenges and India's relations with them are different.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

EAM S Jaishankar in Modi 3.0 government: Border stability with China, cross-border terror solution with Pakistan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Tuesday outlined distinct approaches to handling relations with China and Pakistan, asserting that India's foreign policy under the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus on finding solutions to "border issues" with Beijing and the "years-old cross-border terrorism" with Islamabad. Ahead of assuming charge on Tuesday after being sworn in as the country's foreign minister for the second time on Sunday, the career diplomat-politician noted that both the neighbouring countries present unique challenges and India's relations with them are different.

"Our focus with regard to China will be on finding a solution for the border issues," Jaishankar said today, signalling India's commitment to resolving territorial disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels. India has time and again faced border issues with China and the situation escalated in 2020, when Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Galwan, the same year the pandemic started. 

India, in January this year, while reiterating its long-standing position on China, said the two countries continue to engage on the diplomatic and military sides for some sort of resolution.

Meanwhile, addressing the issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan, the 69-year-old minister emphasised India's determination to seek a resolution. 

"With Pakistan, we would want to find a solution to the issue of years-old cross-border terrorism," Jaishankar said. India has repeatedly emphasised that it will not tolerate cross-border terrorism and it cannot keep aside terrorism to improve ties with Pakistan. New Delhi has also said the onus is on Islamabad to create a conducive atmosphere in which there is no terror, hostility or violence.

Jaishankar, a prominent BJP figure who navigated India's diplomatic strategies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, reassumed his responsibilities as External Affairs Minister at the Ministry of External Affairs located in South Block today. 

Jaishankar also expressed optimism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership on fulfilling India's aspirations for a seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) within the next five years.

Further, he emphasised the multifaceted growth of India's influence on the global stage. "It has different aspects and I am fully confident that under PM Modi's leadership, the foreign policy of Modi 3.0 will be very successful... For us, the influence of India has been steadily growing, not just in terms of our own perception but also what the other countries think," Jaishankar, who is a Rajya Sabha MP said.

Highlighting India's role as a steadfast ally to the Global South, Jaishankar underscored the country's commitment during times of crisis and its increasing responsibilities on the international platform. "They feel that India is truly their friend and they have seen that in times of crisis, if there is one country that stands with the Global South, it is India," the country's foreign minister said. 

"They have seen that when we put forward the African Union membership during the presidency of G20, the world trusted us and our responsibilities are also increasing, so we also believe that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's identity in the world will definitely increase," Jaishankar said.

After assuming charge today, the External Affairs Minister thanked PM Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility. "Assumed charge as the Minister of External Affairs. Thank PM Narendra Modi for assigning me this responsibility," said Jaishankar in a post on social media platform X.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Secretary (West) Pawan Kapoor welcomed Jaishankar with a bouquet on his first day in office in the new PM Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The stalwart BJP MP in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat since 2019, Jaishankar who has made headlines for his witty replies and oratory skills is at the centre stage in PM Modi's team shaping India's foreign policy for the past decade.

Prior to being the External Affairs Minister in 2019, Jaishankar also served as India's Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018. Notably, he also became the first Foreign Secretary to assume the role of External Affairs Minister.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | 'Mukesh Ambani was flying over...': Nita Ambani shares story behind naming twins Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi cabinet 3.0: Full list of ministers who took oath

NEET UG 2024 entrance exam: SC to hear petition today over alleged paper leak

T20 World Cup 2024: Akeal Hosein, Johnson Charles star as West Indies beat Uganda by 134 runs

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan can still qualify for Super 8s, need to win…

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Keshav Maharaj shines as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement