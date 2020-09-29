EAM S Jaishankar to visit Japan during Oct 6-7 for Quad FMs meet

Headlines

7th pay commission: Central government employees anticipate 3% DA hike, totaling 45%, announcement expected this month

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in Group B opener

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

7th pay commission: Central government employees anticipate 3% DA hike, totaling 45%, announcement expected this month

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in Group B opener

Google launches that will help you to identify AI-generated images

As Kushi releases, here are 5 must-watch romantic dramas of Vijay Deverakonda

Diabetes diet: 8 low-sugar fruits to control blood sugar levels

India vs Pakistan: Pakistani cricketers who may play against India for the first time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

'Even if we lose to India': Former Pakistan all-rounder's message to Pakistan | Asia Cup 2023

DNA | Will Imran Khan leave both Pakistan and politics?

DNA | Hurricane 'Idalia' submerged Florida, residents away from coast

Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar postponed, film might be pushed to 2024: Report

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

HomeIndia

India

EAM S Jaishankar to visit Japan during Oct 6-7 for Quad FMs meet

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tokyo next week from October 6 to 7 for Quad FMs meet. Quad is a grouping of four countries -- India, Japan, Australia, and the United States.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 03:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tokyo next week from October 6 to 7 for 'Quad' Foreign Ministers meet. Quad is a grouping of four countries -- India, Japan, Australia, and the United States.

Foreign ministers of all 4 Quad countries -- US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will be present for the face to face meeting, a first amid the pandemic.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release said, "Foreign ministers shall discuss the post-COVID-19 international order and the need for a coordinated response to the various challenges emerging from the pandemic."

The four ministers will also discuss "regional issues and collectively affirm the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific", the release added.

This is the 2nd such Quad FMs meet. Last year, all FMs of Quad countries met on the sidelines of the United Nations General assembly.

This will be the first such major diplomatic engagement of the new Japanese Prime minister Yoshihide Suga. The grouping, whose focus is on "free and open" Indo Pacific is viewed suspiciously by China.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Not worth taking chance': EX-PCB chief Ramiz Raja wants Babar Azam to drop this star player for IND vs PAK clash

Meet man who completed PhD at 21 from IISC, became IIT professor at 22, was terminated from IIT due to…

Esha Deol reacts to Dharmendra’s statement on Deol family ‘not getting their dues’: ‘Mila ya nahi mila, we…’

Viral video: Chennai auto-rickshaw driver's incredible garden-on-wheels amazes internet

Sunny Deol opens up about bank publishing his property auction notice in newspaper: 'Somehow people like enjoying it'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE