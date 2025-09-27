Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at BRICS amid Trump's tariffs: 'As rising protectionism...'

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 07:54 PM IST

EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at BRICS amid Trump's tariffs: 'As rising protectionism...'
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday hosted a meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers in New York, highlighting the bloc's pivotal role in promoting multilateralism and constructive international engagement. Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar highlighted that "when multilateralism is under stress, BRICS has stood firm as a strong voice of reason and constructive change." He stressed the need for the grouping to reinforce principles of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy, and adherence to international law in a turbulent global environment.

What did Jaishankar say on BRICS meet?

Jaishankar wrote on X: "In a turbulent world, BRICS must reinforce the message of peacebuilding, dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law." On institutional reforms, Jaishankar stated, "BRICS must amplify its collective call for a comprehensive reform of the principal organs of the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council," reflecting the group's long-standing demand for more representative and effective global governance. He also addressed economic challenges, stating, "as rising protectionism, tariff volatility and non-tariff barriers impact trade flows, BRICS must defend the multilateral trading system."

'Focus on food, energy security, climate'

Jaishankar also pointed out that "technology and innovation would define the next phase of BRICS cooperation." Outlining India's priorities as the current chair of BRICS, he stated, "India's chairship will focus on food and energy security, climate change, and sustainable development through digital transformation, startups, innovation, and strengthened development partnerships." Jaishankar also had a "great meeting" of the IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa) Foreign Ministers in New York, where the grouping reiterated its commitment to transformative reform of the UN Security Council. "A great meeting of the IBSA Ministers in New York this evening. IBSA made a strong call for the transformative reform of the UNSC," Jaishankar wrote on X. "Discussions also on IBSA Academic Forum, maritime exercise, Trust Fund and intra-IBSA trade. IBSA will continue to meet frequently," he added. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar also held bilateral meetings with several counterparts, including Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Antigua and Barbuda Foreign Minister Paul Chet Greene, Uruguay Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin, and Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

