EAM S Jaishankar claims PM Modi has 'corrected' Jawaharlal Nehru's 'mistakes', takes aim at Congress over Indus Waters Treaty in Rajya Sabha

"The Indus Waters Treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan irrevocably gives up its support of terrorism. We have warned that Blood and water will not flow together,” EAM S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Wednesday, criticised Congress, saying they are “uncomfortable with history,” while speaking about India’s decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack. Jaishankar highlighted Congress’s “mistakes” in the Rajya Sabha over the handling of the treaty while emphasising how essential this agreement was.

EAM S Jaishankar slams Congress over Indus Water Treaty

“The Indus Waters Treaty in many ways is a very unique agreement. I cannot think of any agreement in the world where a country has allowed its major rivers to flow to the next country without having rights on that river. To recall the history of this event. Yesterday, I heard people, some people, are uncomfortable with history. They prefer that historical things be forgotten. Maybe it does not suit them, they only like to recall some things,” Jaishankar said.

EAM targeted Jawaharlal Nehru over his statement in Parliament back in 1960 regarding the treaty. “On November 30th, 1960. He (Jawaharlal Nehru) says I would like to know if this house is to judge the quantum of supply of water or money to be given. People objected to that. PM also said, ‘Let me do this treaty for the interest of Pakistani Punjab', not a word about farmers of Kashmir or Punjab. Not a word about Rajasthan or Gujarat," Jaishankar said.

Till when will the Indus Waters Treaty be held in abeyance?

He also added that PM Modi has “corrected” Jawaharlal Nehru’s “mistakes” when it comes to handling the Indus Waters Treaty and Article 370.

“We were told for 60 years that nothing could be done. Pandit Nehru’s mistake can’t be corrected. The Narendra Modi government showed it can be corrected. Article 370 was corrected, and IWT is being corrected. The Indus Waters Treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan irrevocably gives up its support of terrorism. We have warned that Blood and water will not flow together,” he said.

The Indus Waters Treaty was put in abeyance after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, in which 26 people were killed.

