INDIA
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted that India achieved its objectives in Operation Sindoor, targeting and destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. With an unmistakable tone, he emphasised, "It is clear who wanted cessation of firing," reinforcing India's stance on terrorism.
Further, he emphasised that the operation was designed to strike at terrorist infrastructure, not military targets, and India had communicated this clearly to Pakistan. Speaking to the media on Thursday after the inaugutaion of Honduras Embassy in Delhi, he said, "It is clear who wanted cessation of firing. We achieved the goals which we set out to do by destroying the terrorist infrastructure. Since key goals were achieved, I think we reasonably took the position, because even at the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorist infrastructure and not military, and the military has an option to stand out and not interfere."
"They chose not to take that good advice. Once they got badly hit on the morning of May 10. The satellite pictures show how much damage we did and what little damage they did. It is clear who wanted cessation of firing," he added. Further, Jaishankar reiterated that India's relations with Pakistan will remain "strictly bilateral."
"Our relations and dealings with Pakistan will be strictly bilateral. That is a national consensus for years, and there is absolutely no change in that. The prime minister made it very clear that talks with Pakistan will be only on terror," Jaishankar said.Pakistan has a list of terrorists that needs to be handed over, and they have to shut down the terrorists' infrastructure. They know what to do. We are prepared to discuss with them what is to be done about terrorism. Those are the talks which are feasible," he added.
Higlighting the international support India recieved after the Pahalgam terror attack, noting that the UNSC has "condemned" the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that those responsible should be held accountable.
"We actually got a lot of international support... We had a UNSC resolution that perpetrators must be held accountable, and on May 7, they were held accountable through #OperationSindoor," he said. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the brave Indian Army soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar and stated that, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined India's policy against terrorism, which now says that any attack on Indian soil will be considered as an act of war."
The Defence Minister emphasised that India has always prioritised peace and never supported war; however, when its sovereignty is attacked, it is necessary to respond. If Pakistan continues to support terrorism, it will pay a heavier price, he said. Notably, Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
This operation was a retaliatory response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, while several others were injured. After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across airbases in Pakistan.
On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on the cessation of hostilities.
