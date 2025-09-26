EAM Jaishankar makes veiled attack on Trump's H-1B visa restrictions, stresses on 'global workforce': 'You cannot run away from...'

Amid Trump's H-1B visa fee hike, EAM Jaishankar highlighted the need for a more acceptable, contemporary, and efficient model of a global workforce for the international economy. He emphasised 'global workforce', noting how many countries cannot meet the demands of their own populations.

Donald Trump’s hard stance on immigration has affected a large section of Indian professionals who make up the majority of beneficiaries of the H-1B visa. With a new USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas, the programme has become expensive for both applicants and employers. Amid this, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a veiled attack on the US President, stating that the world cannot ignore the requirement of a ‘global workforce’.



S Jaishankar talks on 'global workforce' amid Trump's H-1B visa fee hike

Jaishankar emphasised how many countries cannot meet the demands of their own populations. "There is a reality. You cannot run away from this reality, where the global workforce is to be housed and located, may be a matter of political debate. But there is no getting away. Suppose you look at demand, and you look at demographics. In that case, demands cannot be met in many countries purely out of national demographics,” he said while addressing an event hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Jaishanakr highlighted the need for a more acceptable, contemporary, efficient model of a global workforce for the international economy. “How do we create a more acceptable, contemporary, efficient model of a global workforce, which is then located in a distributed, global workplace? I think this is a very big question today which the international economy has to address,” he added.



Trump's H-1B visa fee hike affects Indian professionals

Meanwhile, Trump has signed a proclamation requiring a payment of USD 100,000 to supplement H-1B petitions for new applications, effective from September 21 for 12 months, unless extended. The new rule, however, applies prospectively, meaning it will not impact existing visa holders or petitions already approved.

According to ANI, the Morgan Stanley research highlighted that Indian IT firms, which account for nearly 70 per cent of all H-1B visas issued annually, may face a higher cost structure over the next 3-6 years as renewals come up. The fee, applicable per petition, typically valid for three years, extendable by another three, could create incremental expenses.