EAM Jaishankar first statement on US-Israel-Iran War amid uproar in Parliament, clarifies on Iranian ship docked in Indian waters; WATCH

Amid the fresh joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran and middle east tensions, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the Rajya Sabha on Monday, following sloganeering by Opposition MPs. Jaishankar said to Upper House of the Parliament that PM Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia, stressing that the conflict is of particular concern to India because of the large number of Indian citizens living and working in the Gulf region.

“Our government had issued a statement on February 20 expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise the safety of civilians. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions,” the External Affairs Minister said.

“It is also important that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the states in the region be respected,” he added. Jaishankar also said that "the Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses."

EAM Jaishankar told the House that the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had taken note of the conflict and the challenges faced by Indians residing in the region as well as those travelling through it. According to him, the Prime Minister has been continuously reviewing developments related to the crisis.

“PM Modi spoke to the heads of state of the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, Israel, and Bahrain. We are urging all to ease tensions,” he said.

Highlighting the gravity of the conflict, the minister confirmed that India had officially expressed concern over the war on February 28, 2026. He reiterated the call for "dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tensions in the regions," while drawing attention to the mounting casualties and the collapse of the Iranian leadership.

The Minister emphasised that the conflict has serious implications for India because of the large Indian presence in the Gulf countries. “This conflict is of particular concern to India. There are almost 1 crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf nations. In Iran, too, there are a few thousand Indians who are there for study and employment,” he said.

EAM Jaishankar also highlighted the strategic and economic importance of the region for India, noting that West Asia plays a crucial role in the country’s energy security and trade. “The region is key for energy security, and includes many important suppliers of oil and gas. The Gulf region is a major trading partner for India, accounting for almost $200 billion annually. The House is also aware that, in the last decade, there has been significant investment from the region into the Indian economy. Therefore, serious supply chain disruptions and the climate of instability that we perceive are serious,” he added.

He also pointed out that the ongoing conflict has affected maritime shipping activities in the region, where a significant number of Indian nationals are employed as crew members. “We have, sadly, already lost two Indian mariners and one remains missing in such incidents,” he said.

Jaishankar clarifies on Iranian ship docked in Indian waters

He also said that Iran had expressed its gratitude to India for what he described as a “humane gesture” after New Delhi allowed the Iranian warship IRIS Lavan to dock at Kochi port amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia. Delivering his statement in the Rajya Sabha on the evolving situation in the West Asia conflict, EAM Jaishankar said that maintaining high-level communication with Iran has been challenging under the

current circumstances, though diplomatic engagement continues through available channels.

“While attempts have been made, contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time. I have, however, spoken to Foreign Minister Araghchi on February 20, 2026 and March 5, 2026. We

will continue these high-level conversations in the coming days,” the External Affairs Minister said.

He also referred to the Iranian naval vessel currently docked in Kochi and explained the circumstances under which India had granted permission for the ship to enter an Indian port. The development took place even as the sinking of the Iranian warship IRIS Dena was unfolding near Sri Lanka. Around the same time, another Iranian naval vessel had already approached India seeking assistance

after encountering technical problems while operating in the region. According to the government, the Iranian warship IRIS Lavan had reported a technical malfunction and requested urgent docking permission from Indian authorities. After considering the request, the Centre approved Tehran’s proposal on March 1, allowing the vessel to dock at Kochi port in Kerala. “The Iranian side had requested permission on February 20, 2026, for three ships in the region to dock at our ports.

This was accorded on March 1, 2026. IRIS Lavan actually docked on March 4, 2026, in Kochi. The crew is currently in Indian Naval facilities. We believe this is the right thing to do. The Iranian Foreign Minister has expressed his country's thanks for this humane gesture,” EAM Jaishankar told the House.

(Inputs from ANI, IANS)