EAM Jaishankar conveys India’s support to UAE counterpart after Abu Dhabi drone attack

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed India’s support and condemned the recent terror attack in a telephone call with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday (January 18). EAM Jaishankar asserted that India will stand with the UAE in international forums on the issue, given its principled position against terrorism.

Al Nahyan called up Jaishankar and expressed condolences over the loss of Indian lives in the terror attack in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Monday, two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels.

During their telephonic conversation, Jaishankar and Al Nahyan discussed the terror attack in the UAE that killed two Indian nationals, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The foreign minister of the UAE shared the details of the attack with Jaishankar and conveyed the deepest condolences of his government on the deaths of the two Indians.

Al Nahyan assured Jaishankar that his government would extend the fullest support to the families of the deceased, the MEA said.

Our Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the deceased. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 18, 2022

The UAE authorities are in continuous touch with the Indian embassy, it added.

On his part, Jaishankar condemned the incident in the strongest terms and emphasised that in this day and age, such an attack on innocent civilians is completely unacceptable and against all civilised norms, the statement said.

Jaishankar appreciated the immediate assistance provided by the UAE authorities to the embassy in responding to the tragic situation, it added.

"EAM conveyed India's strong solidarity with UAE in the face of such an attack. Given its principled position against terrorism, India will stand with UAE in international forums on this issue," the statement said.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Deeply appreciate receiving a call from UAE FM @ABZayed. He expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday."

"Conveyed our strong solidarity with UAE in face of such unacceptable acts. Our Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the deceased," he added.

The MEA said it is in contact with the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi regarding bringing back the mortal remains of the deceased to the country.

The embassy is coordinating with the families of the deceased and has also rendered all necessary assistance to those injured in the attack, the statement said.

The identities of the two Indian nationals killed in the suspected drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the UAE capital have been established, the Indian embassy said.

It also said there were two Indians among the six people injured in the attacks and both were discharged from a hospital on Monday night after medical treatment.

The explosions were caused by "small flying objects", possibly drones, that hit three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also spoke with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias and recalled his productive visit to the European country last year.

"Discussed taking our agenda forward in trade and investment, defence, mobility and consular matters," the external affairs minister tweeted.