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EAM Jaishankar breaks silence on Pakistan playing role as mediator between US and Iran ceasefire talk: 'We're not dalaal'

EAM Jaishankar on Pakistan playing role as mediator between US and Iran talks

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EAM Jaishankar breaks silence on Pakistan playing role as mediator between US and Iran ceasefire talk: 'We're not dalaal'

In an all party meeting, EAM S Jaishankar reacted to Pakistan reportedly playing active role as a mediator between US and Iran, and conveying Donald Trump's 15 points ceasefire plan to Tehran. He said, 'We are not a dalaal nation,” news agency PTI reported citing sources.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 10:12 PM IST

EAM Jaishankar breaks silence on Pakistan playing role as mediator between US and Iran ceasefire talk: 'We're not dalaal'
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    In an all party meeting, EAM S Jaishankar reacted to Pakistan reportedly playing active role as a mediator between US and Iran, and conveying Donald Trump's 15 points ceasefire plan to Tehran. He said, 'We are not a dalaal nation,” news agency PTI reported citing sources.

    This comes when Donald Trump seems to endorse Islamabad's role, and India's opposition have questioned India's stance in the Iran war. EAM Jaishankar said, it was 'nothing new', as Pakistan has been used by US since 1981 as a channel to engage with Tehran.

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