INDIA
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday exchanged pleasantries with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, hours after landing in the Pakistani capital in the first such visit from India in nearly a decade that came amid frosty ties between the two neighbours.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday exchanged pleasantries with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, hours after landing in the Pakistani capital in the first such visit from India in nearly a decade that came amid frosty ties between the two neighbours.
The brief exchange and handshake between Jaishankar and Sharif took place at a banquet dinner hosted by the Pakistani prime minister at his residence in honour of the delegates attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
However, there was no indication of any thaw in the strained ties between the two sides.
Interestingly, Indian classical dance form 'Bharatanatyam' was among the performances presented at the reception during the dinner reception, people familiar with the matter said.
The Pakistan prime minister greeted all the leaders of the delegations of the SCO member nations at the banquet reception. Sharif and the leaders of the SCO delegations had dinner at a large table.
It is understood that Jaishankar also exchanged pleasantries with Pakistan foreign minister Ishaq Dar at the reception.
Pakistan is hosting the SCO meeting under tight security and the capital city has almost been under lockdown. The main conclave will be held on Wednesday.
Earlier, Jaishankar's aircraft landed at the Nur Khan airbase on the outskirts of the Pakistani capital city at around 3:30 pm (local time) and he was greeted by senior Pakistani officials.
It is the first time in nearly nine years that India's foreign minister travelled to Pakistan even as the ties between the two neighbours remained tense over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.
The external affairs minister will lead the Indian delegation at the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit on Wednesday.
"Landed in Islamabad to take part in SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting," Jaishankar posted on 'X' along with photographs of children and officials welcoming him with flowers at the airport.
The last Indian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad to attend the 'Heart of Asia' conference on Afghanistan that was held on December 8 to 9 in 2015.
Jaishankar, who was then India's foreign secretary was part of Swaraj's delegation.
During the visit, Swaraj had held talks with her then counterpart Sartaj Aziz.
Following the Swaraj-Aziz talks, a joint statement was released in which both sides announced their decision to start a Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue.
Little over two weeks after Swaraj's trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sprang a surprise with a 150-minute visit to Lahore on way back home from Kabul.
Modi visited the ancestral home of his then Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif and had talks to open ways for peace.
However, a series of terror attacks on India by Pakistan-based terrorists significantly strained the ties subsequently.
Before Jaishankar left for Pakistan, India on Tuesday said it remains actively engaged in various mechanisms of the SCO.
"The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organisation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the meeting. India remains actively engaged in the SCO format, including various mechanisms and initiatives within the SCO framework," it said in a brief statement in New Delhi.
Both sides have already ruled out any bilateral talks between Jaishankar and Dar on the sidelines of the SCO summit.
In his recent address at an event, Jaishankar said "like with any neighbour, India would certainly like to have good relations with Pakistan." "But that cannot happen by overlooking cross-border terrorism and indulging in wishful thinking." The decision to send the senior minister is seen as a display of India's commitment to the SCO.
The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.
The relations further deteriorated after India on August 5, 2019 announced the withdrawal of special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.
Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India after New Delhi abrogated Article 370.
India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such engagement.
Pakistan's then foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India in May 2023 to attend an in-person meeting of the foreign ministers of SCO nations in Goa.
It was the first visit of a Pakistani foreign minister to India in almost 12 years.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)
'Cheaper to buy abroad': Gurugram's luxury apartments priced at Rs 75 crore leave netizens stunned
EAM Jaishankar and Pakistan PM Sharif shake hands at SCO reception
'We very much want to see changes...': US warns Israel to boost Gaza aid in 30 days
Bigg Boss 18: Gunaratna Sadavarte exits from Salman Khan's show for THIS reason
Here's how to enroll in management college that provides internships with stipends worth over Rs...
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha's diamond charms feat her twins' name were designed by this woman, Shloka Mehta is her..
Meet man, who once earned Rs 4,000 per month, then founded company worth Rs...
Meet Gurugram's richest man who turned small shop into Rs 66904 crore business, his net worth is Rs...
BMC announces mega Diwali bonus for employees, more than budget of Shah Rukh Khan's superhit film Pathaan, its Rs..
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena opens up about his divorce with Vahbiz Dorabjee, says 'she was married to...'
'I felt bad...': This actress became star with Salman Khan film, was then replaced in 2 blockbusters overnight due to..
Meet only Indian actor in world’s top 10 most handsome men; not Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Mahesh Babu
'Ronaldo, Messi playing in same team': Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal's collab breaks the internet, fans react
Meet man who owns Rs 1.10 lakh crore business, has no mobile phone, drives car worth Rs 6 lakh, his company is...
Meet one of India's richest men, donated 6 times more money than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is Rs…
This is most valuable car ever sold, 4 times costlier than world’s most expensive car; it’s worth Rs…
Omar Abdullah set to take oath as CM of Jammu and Kashmir today
IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma on verge of breaking THIS record of Virat Kohli in 1st Test
Ranbir Kapoor ‘looks like Hrithik Roshan’ in new dapper look; netizens speculate if it’s for Animal Park or Dhoom 4
When Hema Malini revealed Dharmendra hasn't seen her performancing on stage: 'He feels I look...'
Bigg Boss 18: These 10 contestants are nominated for eviction, netizens guess this person will get evicted
DNA TV Show: Why Maharashtra Assembly elections will be different this time
Bijou Thaangjam slams Alia Bhatt fans for racist remarks after criticising Jigra makers: 'Your pea-sized brain...'
Singapore fighter jets escort Air India Express plane after bomb threat
After Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu makes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt, comments on spy thrillers: 'Why are you...'
Jigra box office collection day 5: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar film continues to struggle, earns Rs 20 crore in India
ENG vs WI: West Indies beat England by 6 wickets to enter semifinals of Women’s T20 World Cup
IND vs NZ, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs New Zealand match
Delhi NCR news: Noida International Airport completes 2 critical milestones; check details
Vettaiyan box office collection day 6: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film drops further, earns just Rs 3.80 crore
IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Malayalam actor Jayasurya denies sexual abuse allegations, says he is a 'living martyr'
This 2007 sleeper hit was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s mystery thriller, it had Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead role
Priyanka Gandhi set to make electoral debut from Wayanad, to contest Lok Sabha bypoll
'Can’t give you the budget': Aditya Chopra refused to make action film with this star kid; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Abhishek
IND vs NZ: R Ashwin set to create history, aims to break THIS record in Bengaluru Test
Artificial Intelligence taken to next level by Google as it taps nuclear power to fuel...
'No auction': India amid Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani tussle over satellite spectrum
Centre calls high-level meeting after series of bomb threats in airplanes
Meet internet's favourite Aniruddhacharya Maharaj aka Pookie Baba whose visit to Bigg Boss 18 created controversy
This Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will get a sequel after 35 years, superstar has been replaced by...
How To Increase Views on YouTube Videos? 11 Expert Tips
ModaXL 200 mg Review – Dosage, Interactions, Side Effects (Full Guide)
Where You Can Buy Waklert Online in 2024 | Five Pharmacies With a Good Reputation
Reliable Pharmacies to Buy Modalert Online in 2024
7 Best Online Pharmacies to Order Free Modafinil Trial in 2024
Where to Buy Modafinil in the UK (Over the Counter) in 2024
How to Buy Modafinil in Australia (Without a Prescription) in 2024
Where to Buy Modafinil in the USA (Without a Prescription) in 2024
Did Aniruddhacharya touch Salman Khan's feet on Bigg Boss 18 premiere? Viral photo shocks internet
5 Best Online Pharmacies That Provide Real Modafinil Coupons in 2024 | Now Save More
The Best Vendors To Buy Modafinil Online Without Prescription: Updated List for 2024
Accelerate Your Construction Projects By 20% With Brick and Bolt’s Innovative Construction Methods
Why Hiring Professional Removalists Makes Your Move Stress-Free
Meet woman, who used to give tuition, now listed on Forbes 100 Digital Stars, has massive Instagram following, she is...
Anil Ambani challenges Sebi's Rs 6250000000 penalty order, case to be heard on...
PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam's replacement Kamran Ghulam slams century on Test debut
Manu Bhaker shuts down critics with SPECIAL pose during stunning ramp debut, watch viral video here
Meet actress, whose debut film was huge flop, refused blockbusters with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akshay, still became superstar
Apple launches new iPad mini with Apple intelligence, check specs, features and more
Why employees at Google get free meal? CEO Sundar Pichai REVEALS reason, says, 'It sparks...'
Is Ratan Tata’s dog 'Goa' dead? Here's what Shantanu Naidu said
Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha suspended by BCB due to…; to be replaced by…
Meet girl who tops Forbes' list of top Digital Stars, started as UPSC Aspirant, made it to Cannes at 20, she does...
Kylian Mbappe news: Swedish prosecutor confirms 'rape' probe without naming French superstar
Air India's Delhi-Chicago flight diverted to Canada after bomb threat, airline says THIS
Mukesh Ambani launches JioBharat phone series, offers 'high-quality digital experiences' at just Rs...
This Amitabh Bachchan film was almost shelved, Jeetendra, Jackie were considered to replace Big B, movie was blockbuster
Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 38811 crore in just 6 hours, a day after...
Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: CEC expresses concern over urban apathy, appeals voters to...
First Indian minister to visit Pakistan in 9 years: S Jaishankar reaches Islamabad for SCO Summit, shares pics
Meet woman, who failed five times, then cracked UPSC exam by self-study, now a popular IAS officer, she is...
'Won't rest until...': NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar as EC announces Maharashtra Assembly polls schedule
Bengaluru Rains: Schools closed, work from home on Wednesday amid heavy showers
Mukesh Ambani brings back US brand in Indian market after 9 years, it is available on...
BGT 2024: Rohit Sharma says ‘don't want to bring Mohammed Shami to Australia’; here’s why
This panipuri seller mimics cartoon character Oggy, watch viral video
Once deepfake victim, Rashmika Mandanna now appointed as national ambassador for..
When JRD Tata advised Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy about his wife Sudha Murty, 'young man don't keep...'
Did Kartik Aaryan accidentally reveal Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's biggest surprise? Actor hints at this star's cameo in climax
Meet actress who debuted as lead at 16, won Filmfare at 17, gave King Charles 3 peck on cheek, she is Shraddha Kapoor’s…
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 date announced: Check phases, voting time, result date and more
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 date announced: Check voting time, result date and more
EC announces Assembly election dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: Check full schedule, result date and more
Meet former Indian cricketer, richer than MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, he is the king of...
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrest fourth accused from UP's Bahraich, cops say he provided...
Devara OTT release: When and where to watch Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s thrilling action film
This is longest Vande Bharat express route, covering 994 kms from Delhi to..., check fare here
Weather update: Heavy rains hit Andhra Pradesh, low pressure likely to intensify into...
Meet man who saved woman's house by paying entire loan, is connected to Saudi royal family, has net worth Rs 61542 crore
Navratri: Becoming a white powder carnival
Man pays tribute to Ratan Tata, gets tattoo of his face, know story behind it...
Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 design leaked, will launch in..., check price, details
Citadel Honey Bunny trailer: Samantha, Varun Dhawan slay baddies in style, fans find connection with Priyanka's Citadel
Inside video of Vande Bharat sleeper coach leaves netizens in awe, watch viral clip
India-Canada row: Canadian PM Trudeau makes big statement in Nijjar killing investigation, calls on 'Indian govt to...'
This star adopted villages after daughter's death, started foundation, her husband died while working with Shahid Kapoor
Ceiling prices of 8 common drugs raised by 50%, these medicines treat asthma, tuberculosis, others...
India signs Rs 32,000 crore mega deal for 31 Predator drones from US
Meet ‘Farhan’, top Bollywood actor and Shah Rukh Khan’s opponent, not Farhan Akhtar, R Madhavan