E20 Row: What Nitin Gadkari claimed in Bombay High Court suit and why? Next hearing on Aug 5

In his plea, Gadkari argued that he has no role or nexus with the EBP or E20 initiative, either as minister in charge or in any other capacity, citing that he has been the Minister of Road Transport since 2014 till date.

Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's suit seeking orders to remove alleged defamatory and deepfake content linking to the ethanol-blended fuel policy till next Wednesday, August 5, 2026. The single-judge Justice Arif Doctor ordered Gadkari's counsel to serve a copy of the suit to all the respondents.

Gadkari's claims: 'Had no role in E20 policy'

A single-judge Justice Abhay Ahuja had allowed Gadkari to sue X, Meta Platforms, Google and unknown others, for posting defamatory, deepfake and AI-generated content on July 27, 2026. A suit filed through advocate Sandeep S Ladda claimed that Gadkari has no role in the E20 policy decision-making. The plea submitted that the Ethanol Blending Programme(EBP) was introduced in 2003 under the then Central Government as a national policy initiative aimed at blending ethanol with petrol in a phased manner. The policy to blend ethanol with petrol was progressively expanded, culminating in 20% blending (E20) in 2025‑26.

In his plea, Gadkari argued that he has no role or nexus with the EBP or E20 initiative, either as minister in charge or in any other capacity, citing that he has been the Minister of Road Transport since 2014 till date. It has been submitted that EBP/E20 was conceived, formulated, administered and implemented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and not by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The plea claimed unknown users, the minister said, have created, published and circulated defamatory and deepfake content, falsely portraying him as being responsible for, and personally connected with, the implementation of the EBP and making numerous abusive, scandalous, and defamatory allegations against him.

"The purpose and object of filing the Suit is not to curtail or prevent the public at large from engaging in discussion, debate, analysis or fair, just and bona fide criticism of any decision taken by the Plaintiff himself or by his office. The Plaintiff respectfully submits that he does not seek to stifle or restrain fair criticism, dissent, debate or bona fide expression of opinion concerning his public life, governmental policies or official functions. However, the Defamatory Content is ex facie false, fabricated, malicious, abusive and grossly defamatory per se, and constitutes defamation in law. Further, the Deep Fake Content exploits the Plaintiff's personality and publicity rights, without his knowledge, consent or authorisation," Gadkari has said in the proposed suit.

In his plea, Gadkari has highlighted at least 24 such allegedly defamatory posts linking him to the E20 controversy and has urged the court to order removal of the same. He denied allegations that his family, including his son, financially benefited from ethanol blending, calling them false and defamatory. He has demanded damages to the tune of Rs 11 crores from the defendants.

E20 fuel row

Amid growing public scrutiny over ethanol-blended fuel, particularly E20 petrol, there are claims on social media that the higher ethanol blend had caused performance issues and damage in some vehicles. While automakers and government-backed testing agencies have maintained that vehicles certified for E20 are designed and tested to safely use the fuel, isolated cases of vehicle issues are attributed to factors such as fuel contamination and maintenance-related concerns rather than the ethanol blend itself.

Meanwhile, the Centre has been promoting higher ethanol blending in petrol as part of its broader strategy to reduce the country's dependence on crude oil imports, lower carbon emissions and support domestic production of ethanol from sugarcane and grain-based feedstocks. An online campaign, E20 Janata Party, inspired by Cockroach Janata Party, has been formed to protest against E20 fuel, demanding that consumers be given the option of buying 100% petrol and seeking the resignation of road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari. Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, among other supporters, have announced a march to Parliament against E20 petrol on August 4.