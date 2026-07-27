E20 Petrol Row: Nitin Gadkari approaches Bombay HC over 'defamatory' posts, deepfake videos targeting him, family

As a key advocate of ethanol blending in the government, Gadkari filed a leave petition under Clause XII of the Letters Patent, needed when part of the cause of action falls outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has moved the Bombay High Court over defamatory posts and deepfake content alleging that he and his family profited from the E20 ethanol programme. The court has allowed him to file a civil suit against Meta, other social media platforms, and unidentified entities accused of hosting or circulating the material.

As a key advocate of ethanol blending in the government, Gadkari filed a leave petition under Clause XII of the Letters Patent, needed when part of the cause of action falls outside the court’s jurisdiction.

This provision allows the Bombay High Court to hear the suit on its original civil side despite aspects of the dispute arising beyond its territory.

As per the proposed suit, the contested material consists of posts and deepfake content that allege Gadkari and his family made profits from the E20 ethanol programme. This is despite the ethanol blending policy being overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The matter came before Justice Abhay Ahuja. Appearing for Gadkari, advocate Sandeep S Ladda argued that the online content was accessible to users in Mumbai and was meant to be viewed there, thereby giving rise to a significant part of the cause of action within the court’s jurisdiction.

At the same time, he noted the content was also available outside Mumbai on internet platforms, making leave under Clause XII necessary.

After hearing both sides, Justice Ahuja gave Gadkari clearance to institute the suit.

The development comes almost two weeks after an FIR was lodged in Nagpur against four social media influencers for allegedly spreading false information about the Union Minister linked to the government’s E20 blending programme.

The FIR lists YouTuber-politician Manish Kashyap, an Instagram page Desi Boys (desi_boysncr), and influencers Harshit Rathi and Ankleash Invatee.

Amid mounting public discussion over the Centre’s introduction of E20 fuel — a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol — the government has repeatedly asserted that it is safe for compatible vehicles and is central to India’s energy transition and ethanol-blending strategy.



However, the policy has faced pushback from certain motorists, auto enthusiasts, and social media influencers. They have raised concerns over its effect on mileage and warned that higher ethanol blends may damage older vehicles not engineered to run on E20 fuel.