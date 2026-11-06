E20 Petrol Row: Karnataka seeks regular fuel quality tests, consumer compensation after 31.2% ethanol found in sample

Karnataka found ethanol levels exceeding 20% in 11 of 14 petrol samples tested, with an IOCL sample recording 31.2%. The state seeks regular fuel quality checks and consumer compensation.

The controversy over E20 petrol has intensified after the Karnataka government claimed that laboratory tests found ethanol concentrations of up to 31.2% in petrol sold by major oil marketing companies, significantly exceeding the prescribed 20% blending limit.

Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad announced the findings on Friday, November 6, and demanded action against oil companies allegedly involved in excessive ethanol blending. He also sought compensation for consumers whose vehicles may have suffered damage.

The findings have raised fresh questions about petrol quality, vehicle compatibility, fuel efficiency and the Centre's ethanol-blending programme.

What has Karnataka found in petrol samples?

The Karnataka government collected 63 petrol samples from seven districts and sent 14 for testing at Bengaluru’s NABL-accredited Shriram Research Institute. Of these, 11 reportedly recorded ethanol levels above the prescribed 20% limit, with the highest concentration of 31.2% found in an Indian Oil sample, followed by 30.5% in an HPCL sample. Other samples from HPCL, BPCL, Nayara Energy and Shell also showed elevated levels. Testing was conducted using gas chromatography. The state also questioned IOCL and BPCL’s in-house laboratory reports for allegedly not disclosing ethanol content. However, the findings are limited to the samples tested and do not establish excessive ethanol levels across the companies’ nationwide fuel supplies. What has Karnataka demanded from the Centre?

Following the laboratory findings, the Karnataka government has made four major demands:

1. Action against oil companies: The state wants penalties against oil marketing companies found supplying petrol with ethanol content exceeding the prescribed 20% limit.

2. E20 spoilage fund: It has demanded a dedicated compensation fund for consumers whose vehicles suffer damage due to excessive ethanol blending. Claims should be processed within a time-bound framework, with damage certified by authorised service centres.

3. Display ethanol percentage at petrol pumps: Karnataka wants every fuel station across the country to display the actual ethanol content in petrol so consumers know what they are purchasing.

4. Centre must disclose actual ethanol content: The state has sought a public clarification from the Union government and oil marketing companies on the ethanol concentration in fuel being supplied to consumers.

The minister also said consumers should have the option of choosing between different ethanol blends, including E10, E20 and higher blends where available and compatible with their vehicles.