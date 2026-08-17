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Will government bring back E10 petrol? CEA's proposal sparks fresh debate on ethanol blending

Will the government bring back E10 petrol? Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran reignited the debate by suggesting that lower-ethanol fuel should be offered to millions of pre-BS-IV vehicles. Details here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 02:47 PM IST

Will government bring back E10 petrol? CEA's proposal sparks fresh debate on ethanol blending
E20 Petrol. (Representative Image)
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Will E20, the petrol mixed with 20% ethanol, be back? Will the owners of older two-wheelers get the petrol with less ethanol content? This question cropped up after the Chief Economic Adviser, V Anantha Nageswaran, suggested the government do so. It is also important because the Union government has vehemently denied that the increased ethanol content damages the engine and other parts of the vehicle and that vehicle owners end up paying more for maintenance. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has admitted that E20 reduces mileage to some extent. It is also significant that the federal government has claimed that the ethanol-mixed petrol reduces crude oil imports, saves foreign exchange and creates an additional and lucrative market for farmers and ethanol producers.

E20 vs E10

In an article published in Indian Express, the CEA wrote, "A complaint has been travelling fast online that the government’s E20 petrol wrecks engines and empties the tank faster. The charge is loud, but it is also, on the main point, wrong." He added, "However, dismissing it outright would be a mistake because beneath the noise lies a real problem and a much larger question."

(CEA  V Anantha Nageswaran.)

Defending the use of E20, he wrote, "Ethanol carries about two-thirds the energy of petrol, so a litre of E20 takes you a little less far, but the loss is small and does not signal any malfunction." He added, "Ethanol is only a fifth of the blend, so the energy penalty is around 6 to 7 per cent, not the 30 per cent doing the rounds."  Nageswaran hints at possible petrol blends with a lower quantity of ethanol. He indicates E27 and E30 and warns against moving further without accounting for these costs. However, he admits that though some policy decisions can be reversed easily, it would be difficult to undo the changed cropping patterns.  

(Millions of old two-wheelers may be allowed to use E10 petrol)

CEA Anantha Nageswaran sparks debate

The CEA estimates that about 75 million to 80 million two-wheelers were manufactured before BS-IV, and these were equipped with carburettors. These older vehicles are still on the roads. He argues that these vehicles can be retrofitted with ethanol-compatible components, and it would be less expensive.  However, it would take time to retrofit millions of such vehicles. He says that the possible solution is to give the owners of these older vehicles the option of a lower-blend fuel, and it may be E10.  

However, E20 continues to be the government's policy as it has defended the fuel after extensive testing. It has said repeatedly that there is no decision to move beyond the 20 per cent blend at present; the CEA has suggested that E10 should be offered to those who have older two-wheelers. 

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