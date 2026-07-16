E20 Fuel Row: Maruti Suzuki ordered to replace car in 45 days or pay Rs 20.5 lakh; what's the case

The first big E20 backlash has landed as the Raipur Consumer Commission has ordered Maruti Suzuki to replace a car within 45 days or pay Rs 20.5 lakh in a major case that has emerged from Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The first big E20 backlash has landed as the Raipur Consumer Commission has ordered Maruti Suzuki to replace a car within 45 days or pay Rs 20.5 lakh in a major case that has emerged from Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

E20 fuel row: What is the case

The complainant, Dr Premraj Debta, who purchased the Maruti Suzuki car in 2024, faced repeated technical issues. The vehicle was not performing as expected, despite multiple complaints; the problem was never permanently resolved. He reported that his car broke down within just five months, and when he took it to the service centre, contamination in the petrol was detected.

The fuel tank was cleaned, and the car was returned to him, but the same problem recurred later, and this time the service centre cleaned it a second time, suggesting that the previous cleaning might not have been thorough. Later, the lab tests found curd-like contamination in petrol, revealing the presence of ethanol. The vehicle continued to stall repeatedly despite interventions; that's when he filed a complaint with the consumer commission.

However, the car manufacturer Maruti and the dealer argued it was not a manufacturing defect but was caused by external fuel factors, so not covered by warranty. Hence, the company and dealer refused to bear any liability for replacement or compensation.

What did the Consumer Commission rule?

After examining the available documents and arguments from both sides, the consumer commission ruled in favour of granting relief to the complainant. The commission upheld that mere repair was not an adequate resolution while observing that the vehicle provided was not E20-compatible. The commission said the consumer should have been informed of this.

Subsequently, the commission directed that the vehicle be replaced with a new E20-compatible car of the same model. It was ordered that the company failed to provide the new car within 45 days; it would be liable to pay a total sum of Rs 20.50 lakh, covering the cost of the vehicle. Additionally, the company was ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

The case comes when consumers are divided on E20 petrol being promoted across the country, and the verdict is considered significant in the context of consumer rights and E20 fuel.

Meanwhile, E20-blended petrol is under scrutiny despite Union Minister Nitin Gadkari clarifying that ethanol has a lower calorific value than petrol and acknowledging that fuel economy can be reduced under certain conditions. Gadkari has maintained that E20 remains important for reducing crude oil imports, cutting emissions and improving farmer incomes.