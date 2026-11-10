BPCL's deleted Mysuru tweet has intensified the E20 petrol controversy. Here's what Karnataka's 31.2% ethanol claim means, how the Centre responded and whether excessive blending affects mileage.

E20 Controversy: How much ethanol did E20 petrol contain? Bharat Petroleum adds fuel to fire (Image source: ANI)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has sparked controversy as the E20 petrol row intensifies after allegations made by the Karnataka government about excessive ethanol blending in petrol. The state-run oil marketing company recently shared a post on X as part of its 'MythVsFact' campaign, claiming that tests conducted on petrol at a fuel station in Mysuru showed ethanol content within the prescribed 20 per cent limit. However, the post soon attracted criticism after social media users pointed out that the image accompanying it allegedly showed ethanol content touching 33 per cent.

Although BPCL deleted the post, screenshots circulated widely on social media, with users questioning the company's explanation and demanding accountability.

The controversy comes days after the Karnataka government alleged that petrol sold by major oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and BPCL, contained significantly more than the prescribed 20 per cent ethanol blend.

The Centre and oil companies have rejected the allegations, questioning the state's testing methodology. Here's what the E20 controversy is about and why it matters to consumers.

What did BPCL's deleted Mysuru tweet claim?

BPCL has been running a 'Let the Facts Speak' campaign on X to counter allegations that petrol sold by oil companies contains ethanol beyond the prescribed E20 limit.

On Sunday, November 8, the company shared a post claiming that testing at a Mysuru petrol pump had established that the ethanol content in petrol was within the mandated limit.

However, social media users questioned the claim, alleging that the image shared by BPCL itself showed an ethanol reading of approximately 33 per cent.

The post was subsequently deleted, but screenshots continued circulating online, prompting criticism of the public sector oil company.

India Today reported that it could not independently verify whether the image showed ethanol content of 30 per cent or more. BPCL's deleted post has nevertheless added another dimension to the ongoing dispute over fuel quality and transparency.

What is the Karnataka government's E20 allegation?

The controversy began after the Karnataka government announced the findings of tests conducted on 63 petrol samples collected from different parts of the state.

The samples were collected from fuel stations operated by major oil marketing companies, including IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Shell and Nayara.

According to Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad, tests conducted by Bengaluru-based Shriram Research Institute found ethanol concentrations significantly higher than the prescribed 20 per cent in several samples.

The state government reported the following readings:

- Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL): Up to 31.2 per cent

- Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL): Up to 30.5 per cent

- Bharat Petroleum (BPCL): Up to 26.5 per cent

- Nayara Energy: Up to 26.1 per cent

- Shell: Up to 25.5 per cent

The government alleged that oil companies had not adequately disclosed the ethanol content in their initial laboratory reports. It subsequently demanded action against companies found violating fuel quality standards.

Karnataka also raised concerns about possible financial losses to motorists due to excessive ethanol blending, including reduced mileage and increased vehicle maintenance costs.

Meanwhile, E20 refers to petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent conventional petrol by volume. Ethanol is an alcohol-based fuel generally produced from agricultural feedstocks such as sugarcane and maize. India has been increasing ethanol blending in petrol as part of its efforts to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, improve energy security and support farmers.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has prescribed IS 17021 for E20 fuel. According to the Petroleum Ministry, the applicable ethanol-content range under the standard is 19-21 per cent.

This means that petrol marketed as E20 is not supposed to contain 30 per cent or 33 per cent ethanol. If such readings are confirmed through the prescribed testing procedures, they would raise serious questions about compliance with fuel quality standards.

What happens next in the E20 controversy?

The dispute has now turned into a larger question of fuel quality monitoring, transparency and consumer protection.

While Karnataka maintains that its laboratory findings point to excessive ethanol blending, the Centre and oil companies insist that their tests establish compliance with the prescribed standards.

The deleted BPCL tweet has further intensified questions about how oil companies communicate fuel quality information to consumers.

A joint and independently verifiable testing exercise could help establish whether the alleged excess blending is occurring at petrol pumps and whether the findings are supported by the prescribed scientific methodology.

Until the conflicting claims are resolved, motorists are likely to seek greater transparency from oil companies and regulators over the actual composition and quality of the fuel they purchase.