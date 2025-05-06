The Uttar Pradesh government has upgraded two of its major expressways with world class amenities. UPEIDA will transform the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways into e-way hub. A detailed action plan for the construction and development of at least 12 e-way hubs has been prepared.

E-way hubs to be constructed along two expressways in Uttar Pradesh, EV charging stations, hotels, more, check details

The Uttar Pradesh government has been facilitating commuters with expressways and highways across major cities and now it has upgraded two of its major expressways with world class amenities. The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) will transform the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways into e-way hub (Passenger Service Centre). A detailed action plan for the construction and development of at least 12 e-way hubs has been prepared.

12 E-way hubs at UP's expressways

The UPEIDA will provide access to various amenities like EV charging stations, hotels, food courts, logistis parks and more. The move has been taken to align with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to modernise the existing roadways infrastructure for smoother and more comfortable commutes. The government will build 4 e-way hubs on the Bundelkhand Expressway, which will spread to 40 hectares along expressways in Banda, Hamirpur, and Jalaun.

Banda- a 10-hectare e-way hub will be developed on the right side of the expressway.

Hamirpur- a 10-hectare e-way hub will be developed on the left side of the expressway.

Jalaun- two 10-hectare e-way hubs will be developed on both sides of the expressway.

Besides, UPEIDA has chalked out 8 e-way hubs for the Purvanchal Expressway which will be constructed in Barabanki, Amethi, Azamgarh, and five other locations.

Facilities along Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways

Many broad-based facilities along the expressways will be provided including, fuel stations, like Petrol and CNG pumps, charging stations for electric vehicles, commercial spaces for businesses and retail, basic facilities like drinking water, toilet blocks, food courts and other outlets, budget hotels, recreational areas like theme parks, logistics like facilities for goods and transportation. The area will also have play spaces for children, hospitals and other medical facilities, and even educational institutions.

The construction has been undertaken over a total area of 81.89 hectares. It includes four areas namely:

-Barabanki: Which will have 10 hectares of e-way hub on the left side of the expressway

-Amethi: To have 10.12 hectares of e-way hub on the right side of the expressway

-Mau: To have 10.10 hectares of e-way hub on the left side of the expressway

-Ghazipur: To have 10.52 hectares of e-way hub on the right side of the expressway