E-rickshaw shutdown stunt: Govt directs Google, Apple to remove 7 apps from their platforms

According to sources, the action pertains to applications that were allegedly being misused to disable batteries installed in e-rickshaws and vehicles.

The Union Electronics and Information Technology Ministry (MeitY) has issued notices to Google Android and Apple iOS, directing them to remove seven applications from their respective app stores over the alleged misuse of the apps to shut down batteries in e-rickshaws and other vehicles, sources said.

According to sources, the action pertains to applications that were allegedly being misused to disable batteries installed in e-rickshaws and vehicles.

Among the applications identified are BAT-BMS, SMART BMS, and LOSSIGY, sources added.

The action comes after reports over the past few days of sudden stoppages and operational disruptions faced by e-rickshaw drivers. These applications were allegedly being used to interfere with the functioning of certain e-rickshaws, leading to unexpected interruptions in their operations and raising safety concerns for both drivers and passengers.

The Centre took serious note of the issue after complaints emerged from e-rickshaw operators regarding unexplained disruptions affecting their vehicles. The alleged misuse of the applications prompted authorities to examine the matter and take corrective action.

Explaining the issue, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan also said on Friday, "There are a couple of apps which came up to our notice yesterday. Both of them have been taken down from the app stores".

He further stated that app stores have a responsibility to ensure that applications made available to users do not pose risks to public safety or facilitate unlawful activities.

"The idea is that this is due care that the app stores have to exercise and we will take it up with the app stores to see that possibly damaging apps do not come up," he said.

India has witnessed rapid growth in the use of electric rickshaws as an affordable and environmentally friendly mode of transport, particularly for last-mile connectivity in urban and semi-urban areas.The expansion of digital services and smartphone-based applications has also increased the need for stronger safeguards against malicious software that could compromise vehicles or enable fraud.

The government has not officially disclosed further technical details about the functioning of the applications.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)