FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
₹52,000 Crore Defence Boost! India Approves Missiles, Anti-Drone Systems & More

₹52,000 Crore Defence Boost! India Approves Missiles, Anti-Drone Systems & More

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary used code words in chats, police say

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya, Chetan used code words in chats

England name 16-member squad for India ODIs; Jofra Archer set for first 50-over match in eight months

England name 16-member squad for India ODIs; Jofra Archer set for first 50-over

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy

Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy

Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

E-rickshaw shutdown stunt: Govt directs Google, Apple to remove 7 apps from their platforms

According to sources, the action pertains to applications that were allegedly being misused to disable batteries installed in e-rickshaws and vehicles.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 09:03 PM IST

E-rickshaw shutdown stunt: Govt directs Google, Apple to remove 7 apps from their platforms
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Electronics and Information Technology Ministry (MeitY) has issued notices to Google Android and Apple iOS, directing them to remove seven applications from their respective app stores over the alleged misuse of the apps to shut down batteries in e-rickshaws and other vehicles, sources said.

According to sources, the action pertains to applications that were allegedly being misused to disable batteries installed in e-rickshaws and vehicles.

Among the applications identified are BAT-BMS, SMART BMS, and LOSSIGY, sources added.

The action comes after reports over the past few days of sudden stoppages and operational disruptions faced by e-rickshaw drivers. These applications were allegedly being used to interfere with the functioning of certain e-rickshaws, leading to unexpected interruptions in their operations and raising safety concerns for both drivers and passengers.

The Centre took serious note of the issue after complaints emerged from e-rickshaw operators regarding unexplained disruptions affecting their vehicles. The alleged misuse of the applications prompted authorities to examine the matter and take corrective action.

Explaining the issue, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan also said on Friday, "There are a couple of apps which came up to our notice yesterday. Both of them have been taken down from the app stores".

He further stated that app stores have a responsibility to ensure that applications made available to users do not pose risks to public safety or facilitate unlawful activities.

"The idea is that this is due care that the app stores have to exercise and we will take it up with the app stores to see that possibly damaging apps do not come up," he said.

India has witnessed rapid growth in the use of electric rickshaws as an affordable and environmentally friendly mode of transport, particularly for last-mile connectivity in urban and semi-urban areas.The expansion of digital services and smartphone-based applications has also increased the need for stronger safeguards against malicious software that could compromise vehicles or enable fraud.

The government has not officially disclosed further technical details about the functioning of the applications.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary used code words in chats, police say
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya, Chetan used code words in chats
E-rickshaw shutdown stunt: Govt directs Google, Apple to remove 7 apps from their platforms
E-rickshaw shutdown stunt: Govt directs Google, Apple to remove 7 apps
England name 16-member squad for India ODIs; Jofra Archer set for first 50-over match in eight months
England name 16-member squad for India ODIs; Jofra Archer set for first 50-over
Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab 95, stuck with CBFC over 127 cuts, is retitled Satluj; finally releases on this OTT platform
Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab 95 is retitled Satluj, is now out on this OTT platform
Who is Anil Srivastava? BJP leader accused of molesting, threatening lady doctor at Madhya Pradesh hospital
Who is Anil Srivastava? BJP leader accused of molesting, threatening lady doctor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement