E-Passports in India soon: Passport Seva 2.0 brings next-gen technology; know how new passports work

E-Passports in India soon: Passport Seva 2.0 brings next-gen technology

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talked about the launch of Passport Seva 2.0, which will take safety and ease of passport checks and acquirement to another level in India due to the next generation technology, also paving the way for e-passports in India.

EAM Jaishankar announced the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP-Version 2.0), which takes the country one step closer to launching e-passports in the country, which means that getting passports will be more accessible and efficient in India now.

The Passport Seva 2.0 has been aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ease of Living” principle for all Indian citizens. The initiatives under Passport Seva 2.0 are also marked under the principles of ‘EASE’, which are –

Enhanced passport services to citizens through the utilization of a digital ecosystem

Artificial Intelligence-powered service delivery to streamline processes and improve efficiency

Smoother overseas travel facilitated by chip-enabled e-passports

Enhanced data security to ensure the protection of sensitive personal information.

The Passport Seva 2.0 in India is aimed at bringing ease and efficiency to the passport customer service and acquirement process in India, putting an end to security and safety issues with the introduction of the new and improved e-passports, which are expected to be launched later this year.

E-passports or electronic passports will be an upgrade from the current passports in India, mainly because of the electronic chip placed inside it, containing all the data about the passport holder to minimize security checks and long lines at the airport.

E-passports will have biometric verification such as fingerprint and face ID, as well as Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), which will prevent the unauthorized transfer of data from the electronic chip.

These e-passports will provide a better travel experience for the user, and also strengthen the security and safety of the passenger, according to the Indian government.

