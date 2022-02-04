E-passport with tamper-proof security features will facilitate travel, check forgery

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

E-passports with embedded chips will be rolled out in the country in 2022-2023. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday in Rajya Sabha that e-passports will have advanced security features such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip.

The e-passports is expected to be rolled out this year by the government. V Muraleedharan added that the personal particulars of an applicant would be digitally stored in the chip that would be embedded in the passport booklet.

"The ministry is planning to issue chip-enabled e-passports to citizens with advanced security features. The e-passport features contactless smart card technology, including an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip embedded in the front or back cover or page of the passport," he said in a written reply to a question on e-passports.

Speciality of e-passport

The e-passports with secure biometric data will be rolled out in the country in 2022-2023.

It will be in accordance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The e-passport features contactless smart card technology, including an embedded RFID chip.

E-passport will have advanced security feature, the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip.

Radio Frequency Identification chip will be embedded in the front or back cover or page of the passport.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology uses radio waves to identify people or objects.

There is a device that reads information contained in a wireless device or 'tag' from a distance.

Personal particulars of an applicant will be digitally stored in the chip embedded in the passport booklet.

If anyone tampers with the chip, the system will be able to identify it and passport authentication will fail.

How it will be helpful

Government hopes that the advanced security features of e-passports would check forgery.

The e-passport with embedded RFID chip will facilitate the immigration process at airports.



Attempt to tamper with the chip will be detected by the system and lead to verification failure at the airport.

India Security Press-ISP, Nashik is going to procure electronic contactless inlays for e-passports.

Tata Consultancy Services had also announced that it would introduce e-passports.

The e-passport will help in substantially upgrading existing passports and services to the citizens.

93 passport seva kendras and 428 post office passport seva kendras are operational at present.