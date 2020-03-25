E-passes for those providing essential services, no shortage of supplies: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 31. Out of the positive cases, 30 are Indian nationals and one foreign national. Six have been discharged.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that people should not start panic-buying for essential services as there will be no shortage of supplies. He also said that e-passes will be issued for those providing essential services.

"There is no need to panic. After PM Modi's speech, yesterday people started lining up at shops for essential services. I again appeal to people to not do panic buying, I assure everyone that there will be no shortage of essential services," Kejriwal said during a press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Kejriwal also said that passes will be issued to people who are providing essential services. "We will issues passes for those providing essential services, E-passes will be provided to those who need to open their shops and factories for these services," he said.

"While we would ensure effective implementation of the lockdown, we also want minimum inconvenience to the public particularly to the lower strata of the society. During the lockdown we would assure that essential supplies are maintained," the chief minister added.

Kejriwal also announced that the police commissioner of the national capital has issued a helpline number and anyone facing difficulty during the period of crisis can contact the number for help.

"Police Commissioner has introduced a helpline number at his office if you face any difficulty you can call at this number. The number is: 23469536," he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has given orders to give strict punishment to landlords forcefully evicting health care personnel, doctors, paramedical staff in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He reiterated that the citizens must stay at home at all costs, and only go out to for essential supplies.

As of now, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 562.