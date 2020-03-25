E-passes for those providing essential services, no shortage of supplies: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Headlines

CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs

Eijaz Khan reveals Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's post-shoot ritual: ‘He makes everyone feel special by...'

DNA Verified: Delhi Police issues warning against false rumours over Chehlum procession

Jawan box office prediction: Shah Rukh set to beat own record of Bollywood's best opening, film may open at Rs 135 crore

Meet India’s richest farmer who left engineering job for horticulture; has more salary than IIT, IIM grads

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs

Eijaz Khan reveals Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's post-shoot ritual: ‘He makes everyone feel special by...'

DNA Verified: Delhi Police issues warning against false rumours over Chehlum procession

Top 10 wicket-takers in ODI World Cup history

Jawan director Atlee's movies ranked best to worst

Sports that help with cardiovascular endurance 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Eijaz Khan reveals Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's post-shoot ritual: ‘He makes everyone feel special by...'

Jawan box office prediction: Shah Rukh set to beat own record of Bollywood's best opening, film may open at Rs 135 crore

Shah Rukh Khan is 'overwhelmed' with positive reactions to Jawan, thanks fans 'who have gone happily in the theatres'

HomeIndia

India

E-passes for those providing essential services, no shortage of supplies: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 31. Out of the positive cases, 30 are Indian nationals and one foreign national. Six have been discharged.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 25, 2020, 03:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that people should not start panic-buying for essential services as there will be no shortage of supplies. He also said that e-passes will be issued for those providing essential services.

"There is no need to panic. After PM Modi's speech, yesterday people started lining up at shops for essential services. I again appeal to people to not do panic buying, I assure everyone that there will be no shortage of essential services," Kejriwal said during a press conference with Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Kejriwal also said that passes will be issued to people who are providing essential services. "We will issues passes for those providing essential services, E-passes will be provided to those who need to open their shops and factories for these services," he said.

"While we would ensure effective implementation of the lockdown, we also want minimum inconvenience to the public particularly to the lower strata of the society. During the lockdown we would assure that essential supplies are maintained," the chief minister added.

Kejriwal also announced that the police commissioner of the national capital has issued a helpline number and anyone facing difficulty during the period of crisis can contact the number for help.

"Police Commissioner has introduced a helpline number at his office if you face any difficulty you can call at this number. The number is: 23469536," he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has given orders to give strict punishment to landlords forcefully evicting health care personnel, doctors, paramedical staff in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

He reiterated that the citizens must stay at home at all costs, and only go out to for essential supplies.

In Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 31. Out of the positive cases, 30 are Indian nationals and one foreign national. Six have been discharged.

As of now, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 562.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Dear Mr. Pichai, email received': Google CEO Sundar Pichai recalls first 25-year-old email received from father

Meet India’s top lawyer who was ex-CJI’s classmate, fought cases for Tata, Salman Khan; his fees is…

IND vs PAK weather news Asia Cup 2023: Rain to play spoilsport during India vs Pakistan Super Four clash

Women will get proper representation in Parliament, state assemblies soon: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Haddi movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui gives masterful performance, Anurag Kashyap impresses in chilling revenge drama

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE