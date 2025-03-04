The draw is scheduled to take place on Thursday (March 6), more than six years after the last e-lottery was held. A five-member district-level committee led by the district magistrate will oversee the process.

The Uttar Pradesh excise department is set to hold its first e-lottery draw for liquor shop licenses since 2018.

The UP excise department has received more than 31,000 applications for liquor shop licenses, the last date for which was February 27.

In Noida, more than 17,000 applications have been received for nearly 500 retail liquor shops. In Ghaziabad, over 14,000 applications have been received for 463 liquor shops.

The new shops are set to open from April 1 – the first day of the new financial year.

The government has also made arrangements for a public screening of the e-lottery process.

Under the new excise policy, 239 new composite liquor shops will be started in Noida. Composite shops are stores where beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) are sold together.

Currently, Noida has 146 IMFL shops, 140 beer shops, 234 country liquor shops, 29 premium liquor vends, and 27 model shops.

Applications for the e-lottery began on February 17. The application fee ranges from Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the type of liquor shop.