Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

E-highways to be introduced in India soon, says Nitin Gadkari; know how they will work

Union minister Nitin Gadkari talked about how the government is planning to develop electrical highways in India, which will be powered by solar power

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

E-highways to be introduced in India soon, says Nitin Gadkari; know how they will work
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File photo)

The government is working on developing electric highways, which will be powered by solar energy, that will facilitate the charging of heavy duty trucks and buses, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

Addressing an event organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Gadkari reiterated that the government wants to develop India's public transport system on electricity.

"The government is strongly encouraging solar and wind energy-based charging mechanisms for electric mobility.

"We are also working on developing electric highways, which will be powered by solar energy and this will facilitate charging of heavy duty trucks and buses while running," he said.

An electric highway generally refers to a road which supplies power to vehicles travelling on it, including through overhead power lines.

Gadkari said that the government is also encouraging toll plazas to be powered by solar energy.

The minister said the road ministry has conducted route optimisation exercises across major corridors and has designed newer alignment.

Emphasising that a well developed infrastructure enhances economic activities, creates new businesses and promotes job creation, Gadkari said, "We are constructing 26 greenfield expressways."

With the launch of PM Gati Shakti Master Plan, he said projects will get faster clearance and it would cut down logistic costs.

READ | Sonali Phogat death: Goa government hands over probe to CBI, Pramod Sawant says 'on people and daughter's demand'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.