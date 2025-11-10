FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Muzammil Shakil? J-K doctor who hid 350 kg explosives in Faridabad house

INDIA

Dwarka Expressway: Toll collection begins, NHAI introduces special local passes; check rates, full details

The NHAI has started collecting toll collection for Dwarka Expressway at Bijwasan Plaza. The charges for light and heavy vehicles vary while the NHAI has introduced special local passes for nearby residents. The authority has reserved three lanes on either side of the expressway for locals.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 04:43 PM IST

Dwarka Expressway: Toll collection begins, NHAI introduces special local passes; check rates, full details
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officially began toll collection on the Dwarka Expressway on Sunday. The toll collection started from the Bijwasan toll plaza at 8 am, according to the officials. They said that the toll charges for car users will be Rs 220 for a one-way trip crossing the Bijwasan toll plaza, and if they undertake a return journey, they will be charged Rs 330.  

What are the charges for Dwarka Expressway toll plaza? 

According to the NHAI officials, a monthly pass for 50 trips will cost Rs 7,360. In a more convienient move, the authority has also started a special local monthly pass for Rs 340 for residents living within 20 kilometres of both the Bijwasan and Kherki Daula toll plazas. “To ensure that locals don’t have to pay too much toll, it has been decided to introduce a monthly pass for vehicles for people living within 20 kilometres of both Kherki Daula and Bijwasan toll plaza. The vehicle owners can buy this monthly pass for Rs 340 per month for unlimited trips, while the annual highway pass will also work on the toll plaza,” said a senior NHAI official.   

At the Kherki Daula toll plaza, light commercial vehicles will now be charged Rs 155 per trip, while heavy vehicles like trucks and buses will have to pay Rs 330 for one-way travel. For three-axle commercial vehicles, the toll has been set at Rs 515 per trip. 

Additionally, for the same reason, the authority has reserved three lanes on either side of the expressway, especially for local commuters living nearby for the next three days. This move is taken to allow them a seamless transition. The NHAI also said that various registration camps have been established near the toll plaza to aid people register and collect their passes hassle free. 

Sharing the news on X, the NHAI said in a post that this initiative has been taken to ensure a “smooth transition to toll operations while maintaining convenience for nearby residents and daily commuters.” 

