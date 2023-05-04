Dwarka Expressway to cut travel time to Gurgaon, South Delhi; to be linked with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Dwarka Expressway to be inaugurated soon (File photo)

The new stretch of the Dwarka Expressway is set to be beneficial for commuters who come from South Delhi and Gurugram, as it will majorly cut down the traffic in Delhi NCR. The new segment will directly connect Dwarka to Gurgaon.

The Gurgaon stretch of the Dwarka Expressway will be inaugurated soon and is set to be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July. This expressway will majorly reduce pollution in the area by cutting down the traffic and footfall on NH48.

The Dwarka Expressway is a 29-kilometer-long highway, which has a 19-km stretch in Gurgaon. Once this part of the Dwarka-Gurugram Expressway is launched, over 60 percent of the traffic on NH 48 will be diverted, leading to smoother commutes for Haryana and South Delhi commuters.

According to officials, the traffic on Sohna Road and Golf Course Road in Gurgaon will also be cut down through the new Dwarka Expressway. It is expected that the entire expressway will be inaugurated by the end of the year.

The Dwarka Expressway is set to be a part of the ‘Golden Quadrilateral’, which is a network of expressways being constructed across multiple parts of India, set to connect major cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

One part of the Dwarka Expressway will be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is the country’s biggest roadways project to date. The purpose of the Dwarka Expressway is to reduce pollution and travel time across Delhi NCR.

Meanwhile, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway’s first phase has already been launched by PM Modi earlier this year, was the Delhi-Sohna-Dausa stretch of the highway, connecting Delhi to Jaipur and other cities in Rajasthan.

