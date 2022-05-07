Dutch envoy deletes 'respect the UN' tweet after Indian diplomat TN Tirumurti's stinging rebuttal 

TS Tirumurti is India's permanent representative at the United Nations.

United Nations: Karel van Oosterom, Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UK, who had advised India to "respect the UN" charter and not "abstain" in the general assembly when it votes to condemn Russia's action in Ukraine, has deleted his tweet after he received an stinging response from India's permanent representative in the United Nations, TS Tirumurti.

On March 2, the General Assembly had voted to reaffirm its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders and deplored in the strongest terms Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

India, along with 34 other nations had abstained from the resolution, which was adopted with 141 votes in favour and five Member States voting against.

On Thursday, Tirumurti put forth India's stance on the Ukraine-Russia war. He said India wants an immediate cessation of violence. He condemned the killings of civilians and highlighted the economic hardships triggered by the violence. He also talked about India helping distressed Ukrainians.

He later shared the entire text of the statement to which the ambassador replied: "You should not have abstained in the GA. Respect the UN Charter".

Tirumurti's retort was swift and hard-hitting. "Kindly don’t patronize us Ambassador. We know what to do," he tweeted.

The Indian foreign ministry, led by S Jaishankar, has been aggressively defending India's stance on the Ukraine-Russia war. India has called for a cessation of violence and condemned the killings in Bucha, but hasn't directly called out Russia for its unprovoked aggression.

India's reticence to slam Russia directly stems from the fact that India is directly dependent on the country for most of its military hardware. Also, the two countries have been allies for several decades.

On his Europe tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said no winner will emerge from the ongoing war.