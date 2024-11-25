NSUI's Rounak Khatri defeated ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by over 1,300 votes, securing 20,207 votes to Chaudhary's 18,864.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) made a strong comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections on Monday, winning both the president and joint secretary positions after a seven-year gap.

NSUI's Rounak Khatri defeated ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by over 1,300 votes, securing 20,207 votes to Chaudhary's 18,864. Celebrations erupted as the Congress-backed student wing marked its resurgence in DUSU, a body long dominated by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

While NSUI claimed the president and joint secretary posts, ABVP retained the vice president and secretary positions. ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh secured the vice president post. In previous years, ABVP had dominated by winning three of the four central panel seats, with NSUI managing only the vice president's position.

The election results, originally scheduled for September 28, were postponed due to concerns over defacement during the campaign.

This year's election witnessed intense competition, with 21 candidates contesting for the four central panel posts. The election reflected a clash of ideologies, as the RSS-affiliated ABVP, Congress-backed NSUI, and the Left-aligned coalition of AISA and SFI vied for dominance.

