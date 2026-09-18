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DUSU Election 2026: ABVP vs NSUI vs AISA-SFI in three-way contest, know candidates, voting and counting details

DUSU Elections 2026 are underway at Delhi University, with ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance contesting four key posts amid tight security.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 08:36 AM IST

DUSU Election 2026: ABVP vs NSUI vs AISA-SFI in three-way contest, know candidates, voting and counting details
DUSU Election 2026: ABVP vs NSUI vs AISA-SFI in three-way contest, know candidates, voting and counting details (Representative image/filephoto)
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Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2026 are underway today, with major student organisations, including ABVP, NSUI, and the AISA-SFI Left alliance, contesting the four key posts amid tight security. 

DUSU Election 2026: Voting to begin shortly

Delhi Police has heightened security arrangements across Delhi University's North Campus ahead of the DUSU elections. Additional DCP Pukhraj K Gupta said the campus has been divided into five zones and 23 sectors, with ACP-level officers overseeing zones and inspector-level officers responsible for sectors. Police have also deployed pickets and barricades at college gates and key checkpoints to prevent unauthorised entry. The campus will remain open, allowing students and visitors to enter, vote and leave without inconvenience.

Polling for day classes will take place from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while students attending evening classes can vote from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. Vote counting will be held on September 19 at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus. Delhi University has deployed 1,000 EVMs for the election. Of these, 960 will be used for polling, while 40 will remain in reserve.

DUSU Election 2026: Key details

The four central DUSU posts being contested are President, Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary. More than 2.75 lakh Delhi University students are eligible to vote in the DUSU elections, with the campus under an extensive security cover.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said its panel is contesting all four DUSU posts, with Yash Dabas contesting for President, Ishu Maurya for Vice President, Riya Chhawdi for Secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for Joint Secretary. The panel is contesting on ballot number 7-3-3-3. NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena for President, Veer Chatrath for Vice President, Namrata Chaudhary for Secretary and Gopal Choudhary for Joint Secretary. The AISA-SFI alliance has fielded Ananya Raturi for President, Akshat Shikhar for Vice President, Stanzin Deskyong for Secretary and B Parijaat for Joint Secretary.

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