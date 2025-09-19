DUSU Election 2025: ABVP bags 3 key posts; Aryan Maan emerges as new President

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a powerful show in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election, securing three of the four key posts, including the President’s seat. Aryan Maan, a native of Haryana, emerged as the new DUSU President with 28,841 votes.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a powerful show in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election, securing three of the four key posts, including the President’s seat. Aryan Maan, a native of Haryana, emerged as the new DUSU President with 28,841 votes. On the other hand, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Rahul Jhansla bagged the Vice-President post with a total of 29,339 votes.

ABVP's Kunal Chaudhary secured the secretary post with 23,779 votes, while Deepika Jha from the RSS-backed organisation won the Joint Secretary post with 21,825 votes. Counting of votes for the Delhi DUSU poll began on Friday morning amid heightened security, a day after students across the Delhi University cast their votes for the poll, which saw the ABVP and NSUI as the main contenders.

The top post winner, Aryan Maan, is now set to succeed NSUI leader and current DUSU President Ronak Khatri.

A quick recap

In the 2024 DUSU polls, the NSUI bagged the president's post after a hiatus of seven years, along with the post of joint secretary. The ABVP, on the other hand, won the vice president's post and retained the secretary's position. Interestingly, the high-stakes student political contest has, over the years, produced prominent political leaders, including Arun Jaitley, Ajay Maken, and the present Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta.