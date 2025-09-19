DUSU Election 2025: ABVP bags 3 key posts; Aryan Maan emerges as new President

BIG blow to Pakistan at UN: US, UK, France thwart attempt at designating BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist organisations
Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weather report for IND vs OMN match in Abu Dhabi
Trump-Xi phone call today: Tariff, TikTok and Taiwan on agenda; details inside
Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement on India-Pak ceasefire: 'Modi did embarrass Trump on...'
Kapal movie review: Raja Sarkar, Sukanya Dutta give fresh spin to mundane rags-to-riches concept with scene-stealer Kanchana Moitra
IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube out; Arshdeep Singh to play? Check India's probable XI vs Oman
Zubeen Garg, iconic Assamese singer best known for Ya Ali in Gangster, dies after scuba diving accident in Singapore
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction 2025: How It Compares to Early Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB)
The Water as an Architectural Element: Incorporation of water in Modern Design
INDIA
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a powerful show in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election, securing three of the four key posts, including the President’s seat. Aryan Maan, a native of Haryana, emerged as the new DUSU President with 28,841 votes.
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a powerful show in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election, securing three of the four key posts, including the President’s seat. Aryan Maan, a native of Haryana, emerged as the new DUSU President with 28,841 votes. On the other hand, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Rahul Jhansla bagged the Vice-President post with a total of 29,339 votes.
ABVP's Kunal Chaudhary secured the secretary post with 23,779 votes, while Deepika Jha from the RSS-backed organisation won the Joint Secretary post with 21,825 votes. Counting of votes for the Delhi DUSU poll began on Friday morning amid heightened security, a day after students across the Delhi University cast their votes for the poll, which saw the ABVP and NSUI as the main contenders.
The top post winner, Aryan Maan, is now set to succeed NSUI leader and current DUSU President Ronak Khatri.
In the 2024 DUSU polls, the NSUI bagged the president's post after a hiatus of seven years, along with the post of joint secretary. The ABVP, on the other hand, won the vice president's post and retained the secretary's position. Interestingly, the high-stakes student political contest has, over the years, produced prominent political leaders, including Arun Jaitley, Ajay Maken, and the present Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta.